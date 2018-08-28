Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Paradise development and expansion of the Midland Metro tram is changing Birmingham city centre before our very eyes.

It will not be long before construction of One Chamberlain Square - the first building at the £700 million Paradise project - is finished and ready to be fitted out for financial services firm PwC to set up home.

And engineers continue to build the £149 million 'Westside' extension of the tram network which will run from outside New Street and onto Hagley Road in Edgbaston via Broad Street, adding five more stops to the route.

But there is now just a week to go until a key part of that area's road network is going to shut for a year which will bring with it a host of closures, diversions and re-routed bus services.

(Image: Midland Metro Alliance)

This will allow the team building the 1.3-mile extension to construct the section between Town Hall and Centenary Square which will result in:

- Paradise Circus will be closed to vehicles in both directions from Monday September 3 until summer 2019

- Centenary Square at the end of Broad Street will be closed but will remain open to public transport until mid-September

- Bus services will be diverted via Sheepcote Street and Bath Row

- Traffic marshals will be on hand 24/7 to help drivers at the junction of Holliday Street and Suffolk Street Queensway

- The A38 tunnels which run underneath the Paradise project will remain fully open

Steve Grimes, project director for the Westside extension, said: "Since the beginning of July, we have been working hard with our partners to ensure those living, working and travelling to Birmingham are aware of the upcoming closure and so able to plan their journeys around it.

"During the closure, we are encouraging people to plan their journeys in advance, use public transport if they can and ensure they allow extra time or re-time their travel, wherever possible."

Midland Metro services are due to start running from New Street station to Centenary Square in late 2019.

Work will then begin on the next section to outside 54 Hagley Road via Broad Street which is due to be open by the end of 2021.

The quintet of new stops will be outside Town Hall Birmingham and at Centenary Square where passengers can access the ICC, Library of Birmingham and new HSBC UK head office.

The other stops will be opposite Brindleyplace at the corner of Granville Street, outside the Cineworld cinema in Broad Street and in front of office block 54 Hagley Road.

(Image: Paradise Birmingham)

These will be served by up to ten trams an hour at peak times.

This extension connects to the previous expansion from outside Snow Hill station to New Street station which opened in May 2016.

Midland Metro Alliance is the public/private consortium leading the tram extension.

An interactive map of the diversion routes can be found on the Network West Midlands website.