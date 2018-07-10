Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mayor Andy Street has cancelled an official Mayoral event this week - announcing that football coming home is more important.

The Mayor's 'Ask Andy' event was due to take place at 7pm on Wednesday evening in Wolverhampton - the same time that England's first World Cup semi-final in 28 years kicks off.

And, sensing a low turnout, the Mayor took to Twitter to announce the rescheduling of the event.

"Given that the nation is likely to be preoccupied with football coming home on Wednesday, the decision has been taken to postpone the planned #askandy event in Wolverhampton," he wrote.

"We’ll rearrange for a less intense evening. Apologies for any inconvenience."

'Ask Andy' events take place once a month, and are intended to give the general public the opportunity to ask the Mayor questions about the issues that matter most to them.

However, faced with the prospect of making residents choose between the two events, Mr Street said there was only one option available to him.

"Ask Andy events are a really popular way of engaging with West Midlanders in the most informal way possible on issues that concern them," he said.

"But even the renewal of the West Midlands has to take a back seat for just one evening when there's the prospect of football coming home.

"And there is some irony that the next scheduled Ask Andy event will be the first Mayoral event to be held in a pub."

The Mayor was also quick to show his own optimism at the prospect of England bringing the trophy home.

When asked on Twitter whether he thought 'football was coming home,' he replied emphatically, 'yes'.

The next Ask Andy event will take place in the Prince of Wales pub in Moseley on September 19, with further details to be announced closer to the date.