More than £2 million is to be made available to spend on road safety projects in the HS2 corridor through Solihull.

The borough council is among 13 local authorities which have been awarded a share of a £30 million grant from the Department for Transport.

The £2.4 million sum for Solihull was announced by the Government last November and the council is preparing for a major assessment of local roads to decide how to spend the money.

More than 90 miles of highways in close proximity to the rail line are to covered by the survey, with a report due to be completed next year.

Among the major routes to be included are the Collector Road, Chester Road and Kenilworth Road, as well as country lanes and more residential streets.

Cllr Ted Richards, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: "What we need to be careful about is [that] we don't build up people's expectations that we are going to do something overnight.

"There's a process we need to go through to identify what the situation is going to be and then it's up to us to decide, depending upon that result, as to what we do, where we spend the money etc."

Highways officers have advised that there is no "rush" to spend the money, which will be available until the completion of the construction process in 2026.