The M6 is the most deadly motorway in Britain, claiming more than a dozen lives each year on average for the past decade.

In total, 160 deaths have been recorded between 2007 and 2016 with 7,342 accidents reported.

The M1 is second behind the M6 for claiming most lives with 154 deaths during the same period.

Elsewhere, the M25 for London recorded 80 deaths despite racking up 7,673 accidents. The M5 had 91 fatalities.

In terms of A-roads, new figures show how the A38, which runs between Birmingham and Staffordshire, had a staggering 8,698 accidents between 2007 and 2016 - 360 more than any other road in the UK.

In total, 13,153 vehicles have been involved in collisions on the A38.

Data, meanwhile, which was obtained following a Freedom of Information request to the Department for Transport, revealed how there had been 25 per cent fewer crashes on major roads in 2016 than 2007.

Also, there were no deaths in an accident on 35 per cent of the roads scrutinised including eight of the 51 motorways.

Rebecca Donohue, of classic car and motorcycle insurance broker Carole Nash, who made the FOI request, said: “It is very positive to note that the number of accidents is steadily decreasing year on year.”

The safest motorway was found to be the M49, which covers the Bristol and Gloucestershire area. There has been just 11 accidents between 2007 and 2016, none of which resulted in a death.