Plans to build 236 luxury apartments by demolishing three derelict industrial premises in Walsall - including a locally listed Victorian former leatherworks - have been submitted to town planners.

If approved, the proposals by Total Homes and Developments will see historic Greatrex House, William House and Navigation Street offices, situated in St Matthew's Ward close to the town centre canal basin and New Art Gallery, razed to make way for the one and two-bedroom flats.

The application also includes plans to extend the adjacent Brook Street car park to include 75 extra parking spaces.

A number of objections to the plans for the eight-storey flats have been filed by Walsall Civic Society, Town Heritage bosses, the Community Protection Team and local police.

Planning officer Mike Brereton said: "The nearby area is a mix of modern residential development, commercial, industrial and leisure outlets

"Crown Works, another late 19th Century locally listed building, stands nearby and has been incorporated into the adjoining modern Gallery Square residential development."

Walsall Civic Society has objected to the plans on the basis of losing a non-designated heritage and leather works asset and the impact of the development on the adjacent conservation area, saying it would "compete inappropriately with the Art Gallery and long expanses of ‘dead frontages’."

Police objected on safety and security grounds, citing the high number of reported crimes in the area, recorded as 348 alone in June this year.

The town's Community Protection Team said there was a potential risk to the safety and security of intended occupiers walking to and from the flats due to poor lighting.

Mr Brereton added: "Considering the potential harm to the occupiers of the flats and drivers using the highway, this outweighs any wider economic and social benefits this scheme has.

"Overall, it is considered the proposal does not represent a sustainable development and cannot be supported in its current form."

Walsall Council Planning Committee is due to make a decision on the application at its next meeting.