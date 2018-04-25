Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London councils have uprooted 181 families and sent them to the West Midlands to avoid spiralling rent costs in the capital, new research has revealed.

And by far the majority, 126 households, have been relocated to Birmingham placing further pressure on already scarce housing.

Based on an average household size of 2.5 people, an estimated total of 452 Londoners have been forced to relocate to the region adding to classroom sizes and GP surgery lists.

Wolverhampton Liberal Democrats secured the data following a Freedom of Information Act request to all London Boroughs.

London Boroughs, who have a duty to house their homeless families, have increasingly looked to cut costs in recent years by renting cheaper properties in the Midlands and north.

The policy has also been slammed as ‘social cleansing’ and critics claim it is a back door attempt to gentrify areas of London by moving out low income families. But supporters say it can free up larger homes for families.

The numbers of families uprooted from London to each West Midlands authority area over the last four years are:

23 to Wolverhampton

126 to Birmingham

3 to Walsall

9 to West Bromwich and Sandwell

16 to Telford and Wrekin

3 to Wyre Forest

Tower Hamlets have sent one family to the West Midlands but provided no further detail.

Since 2012 the councils no longer have to find social housing places and can use private landlords. The new arrivals are not entitled to council or social housing here and are moved into private rented homes.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Wolverhampton’s Oxley ward Layla Abbes said: “This shows that London is kicking the poorest out of the city and is forcing them to uproot and come and live in the Midlands.

“There’s a real issue of social cleansing going on, which means thousands of needy people and vulnerable people are being dumped in the Midlands.

“The result of these relocations are huge pressure on local services that care barely cope. A lethal cocktail of factors in London is having an impact here in Wolverhampton.

“Labour authorities in the Midlands, especially ones like Wolverhampton are just mute or look the other way as it’s Labour councils in the capital doing this. There is no reason for people to have to leave London. This is just scandalous.”

But Birmingham's Labour leader Ian Ward said that they had raised this issue in 2013 and secured an agreement with London Boroughs which means that although they cannot stop families being moved they are at least informed.

Cllr Ward added: "We are aware of these people being relocated. But it needs to be remembered that it was the Coalition Government which created this growing housing crisis under which councils are struggling to cope."

"There were 79,000 families, including 128,000 children, living in temporary housing in the UK during the last three months of last year, that is the scale of the problem we are dealing with."

Such is the demand for housing in Birmingham that the city council was late last year forced to temporarily accommodate homeless families in budget hotels as far afield as Stoke-on-Trent. It has plans to refurbish a run down tower block in Nechells as temporary homeless accommodation.

In 2015 BirminghamLive revealed that families from Wandsworth were being paid up to £7,000 to move to Birmingham , depending on the size of London property they were vacating.

Some London boroughs have previously argued they encourage people to move to areas where they have a family or other link.

At the time the then council leader Sir Albert Bore called on London Boroughs to notify Birmingham when relocating families amid fears that vulnerable people could arrive in the city without support.