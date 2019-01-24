Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has celebrated its first birthday. GEORGE MAKIN reflects on how reporting councils is like birdwatching - if you don't look you don't know what you'll find.

I’m a bird watcher. Actually, I’m a grey haired, spectacle wearing, bearded, short, rapidly ageing birdwatcher. A bit like Bill Oddie but without the good looks and money.

At the weekends I take my binoculars out on my local patch and stare at trees in the hope of seeing something different from the blue tits, house sparrows and pigeons that ruck up in my garden. Maybe a peregrine falcon or a lesser spotted woodpecker. If I’m lucky, I’ll hastily add the new bird to my notebook and then use social media to broadcast its location to other birders.

You’d be surprised at the excitement a catbird can cause on Twitter.

In my day job, I’m a Local Democracy Reporter - or as I sometimes like to think of it, a town hall watcher. Now you might think this a rather tenuous analogy but there are similarities.

First off, if you don’t look, you don’t see. If birders don’t stare at trees, you don’t know what birds are in it.

When I landed my first reporting job a very long time ago, I decided to become the paper’s council reporter; a job normally done by the chief reporter, but he didn’t like going to late night meetings, so he’d ring up councillors in the morning and asked what happened the night before. That was good for him and good for the councillors because they got to choose what got reported and what didn’t.

I decided to read the reports and actually go to the committees. My diligence soon paid off as I was rewarded with a front page story on how a meeting heard the council was on the verge of bankruptcy, before going on to debate whether councillors should get a payrise.

Back then, a full council was often attended by four or five reporters, filing copy for local and evening papers and sometimes, the big guns of broadcast would also turn up, causing disagreements over the limited numbers of seats on the press bench.

And that was good for journalism and accountability because it created competition. We all wanted to get the best story, we all wanted to get the different angle and more eyes meant more information for readers.

That’s important because councils are not about councillors just having political rows in town halls.

They are about delivering services from when your dustbins are collected, to fixing potholes in the road, to life-enhancing and life-saving services such as the protection of abused children and the care of the disabled and the elderly.

One story from my time as a local reporter sticks in my mind. My then local council decided to change the funding for a domestic violence unit, mostly staffed by former victims of abuse on a voluntary basis.

They feared it would lead to closure. So my editor and I took up the cudgels in its defence and we ran a series of stories on the service from the victims’ point of view.

Six weeks later the town hall changed its policy and the future of the unit was saved, but we journalists didn’t change the council’s mind; our 100,000 readers did.

By the time I left that job, I was often the only journalist at committee meetings as the industry closed papers and shed staff.

That meant readers became reliant on press releases from local councils as reporters, with too little time to dig into stories, concentrated on the hundred and one other types of news they had to cover.

Council press officers are there to assist the media in making local authorities transparent and accountable but they are also there to protect the reputation of the town hall - and the two are not always compatible.

As a birdwatcher, no one gets between me and my binoculars to tell me I’m not looking at a slender-billed curlew but I’m actually looking at a curlew and therefore ‘not representative of the of the flock as a whole or the true situation’ and it therefore would be wholly inaccurate if I were to go on Twitter and report it as such.

Unlike when, in my present job, I reported one of my local councils had, in a closed meeting, renewed the licences of taxi driver despite knowing that he had been convicted of indecently assaulting a 14 year-old girl.

The council took exception because I used the terms ‘sexual assault’ and ‘child abuse’ in the copy, saying those descriptions were inaccurate and should be omitted.

As a professional l responded in a measured manner arguing the terms were reasonable and justifiable, while privately thinking the press office should ‘trying telling that to the child’.

I like my job, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has value, not just to me but for the readers who rely on journalists to tell them exactly what is happening in the town halls which provide important and often vital services.

And on days like that, I sometimes think, thank God for the birds.