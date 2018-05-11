The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham is rolling out the latest wave of lower 20mph speed limits across a large part of the city.

The zones are already up and running in the inner city areas of Ward End, Bordesley Green, Small Heath, Ladywood, Highgate and Hockley, as well as the city centre, Moseley and Kings Heath.

And between now and the end of July, the 20 mph limits are being rolled out across Edgbaston, Harborne, Selly Oak and Bournville.

it means much of the area within the outer ring road, the number 11 bus route, will be covered by 20 mph speed limits.

The measures are designed to improve road safety and make streets more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists, ease congestion and reduce pollution.

According to research half of people hit by a car at 30 mph will die, compared to just 10 per cent at the lower speed.

But some groups have said they do not go far enough and more bollards and speed bumps are needed to enforce slower speeds.

The new limits are concentrated on residential and side streets, plus a few busy shopping parades.

The decision to install 20 mph zones was taken by the full city council in 2012 after early pilot projects in other parts of the country led to a reduction in serious accidents.

Where are the new zones going

What is happening to each road