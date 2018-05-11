Birmingham is rolling out the latest wave of lower 20mph speed limits across a large part of the city.
The zones are already up and running in the inner city areas of Ward End, Bordesley Green, Small Heath, Ladywood, Highgate and Hockley, as well as the city centre, Moseley and Kings Heath.
And between now and the end of July, the 20 mph limits are being rolled out across Edgbaston, Harborne, Selly Oak and Bournville.
it means much of the area within the outer ring road, the number 11 bus route, will be covered by 20 mph speed limits.
The measures are designed to improve road safety and make streets more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists, ease congestion and reduce pollution.
According to research half of people hit by a car at 30 mph will die, compared to just 10 per cent at the lower speed.
But some groups have said they do not go far enough and more bollards and speed bumps are needed to enforce slower speeds.
The new limits are concentrated on residential and side streets, plus a few busy shopping parades.
The decision to install 20 mph zones was taken by the full city council in 2012 after early pilot projects in other parts of the country led to a reduction in serious accidents.
Where are the new zones going
What is happening to each road
|Road
|Proposed Speed
|Abbey Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Aboyne Close
|Private Road
|Acacia Road
|Existing 20mph
|Acorn Gardens
|Proposed 20mph
|Albany Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Alexandra Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Alton Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ampton Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Anstruther Road
|Private Road
|Antringham Gardens
|Private Road
|Arley Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Arthur Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Ash Tree Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ashbrook Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Ashbrook Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ashley Close
|Private Road
|Ashmore Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Aston Bury
|Private Road
|Aston Webb Boulevard
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Aston Webb Boulevard
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Augustus Court
|Proposed 20mph
|Augustus Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Augustus Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Austen Place
|Proposed 20mph
|Avebury Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Avebury Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Balcaskie Close
|Private Road
|Bantock Way
|Proposed 20mph
|Barlow's Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Barn Close
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Barsham Close
|Private Road
|Beaumont Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Beilby Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Belgrave Middleway
|Existing 40mph
|Belgrove Close
|Private Road
|Bellevue
|Proposed 20mph
|Benmore Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Birch Hollow
|Private Road
|Birkdale Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Birkdale Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Bishbury Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Bloomsbury Grove
|Existing 20mph
|Bond Street
|Proposed 20mph
|Bournbrook Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Bourne Way Gardens
|Proposed 20mph
|Bournville Lane
|Proposed 20mph
|Brailsford Drive
|Private Road
|Brambling Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Breedon Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Brent Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Bristol Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Bristol Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Bristol Road
|Existing 30mph
|Brook Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Brookvale Mews
|Proposed 20mph
|Broomhurst
|Proposed 20mph
|Bull Street
|Proposed 20mph
|Bullace Croft
|Proposed 20mph
|Cala Drive
|Private Road
|Calthorpe Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Cambridge Crescent
|Proposed 20mph
|Camp Wood Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Careless Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Carpenter Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Cartland Road
|Existing 20mph
|Cartland Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Cecil Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Chad Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Chad Valley Close
|Private Road
|Chancellor's Close
|Private Road
|Chapel Lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Charlotte Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Charlotte Road
|Existing 20mph
|Cherington Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Cherrington Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Christchurch Close
|Private Road
|Church Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Church Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Church Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Church Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Clare Drive
|Private Road
|Clarence Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Clarendon Place
|Private Road
|Cley Close
|Private Road
|Clonmel Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Columbia close
|Proposed 20mph
|Cornhill Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Coronation Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Cotteridge Road
|Proposed 20mph
|County Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Courtlands Close
|Private Road
|Crofters Court
|Private Road
|Crondal Place
|Private Road
|Crosbie Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Cross Farm Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Croydon Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Dacer Close
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Dad's Lane
|Proposed 20mph
|Dale Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Dane Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Darris Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Dartmouth Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Dawlish Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Deeley Close
|Private Road
|Dell Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Denise Drive
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Derwent Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Derwent Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Dobbs Mill Close
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Dogpool Lane
|Proposed 20mph
|Dollery Drive
|Private Road
|Don Close
|Private Road
|Dornton Road
|Proposed 20mph
|East Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|East Pathway
|Proposed 20mph
|Eastern Road
|Existing 20mph
|Eastway
|Proposed 20mph
|Edgbaston Crescent
|Private Road
|Edgbaston Park road
|Proposed 20mph
|Edgbaston Park road
|Proposed 20mph
|Edgbaston Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Edwin Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ellesboro' Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Elliot Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Elm Road
|Existing 20mph
|Elm Tree Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Elmdon Road
|Existing 20mph
|Elms Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Elvetham Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Embassy Drive
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Emerson Road
|Existing 20mph
|Enfield Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Estria Road
|Private Road
|Ethel Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Euan Close
|Private Road
|Ewhurst Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Exeter Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Fairgreen way
|Proposed 20mph
|Falkland Croft
|Proposed 20mph
|Farquhar Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Farquhar Road East
|Proposed 20mph
|Fashoda Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Finlarigg Drive
|Private Road
|First Avenue
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Fordhouse Lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Forest Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Foster Way
|Private Road
|Fourth Avenue
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Frances Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Franklin Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Franklin Way
|Proposed 20mph
|Frederick Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Frensham Way
|Private Road
|George Road
|Proposed 20mph
|George Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Gilchrist Drive
|Private Road
|Gilldown Place
|Private Road
|Gillhurst Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Gilmorton Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Gleave Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Glenfield Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Gordon Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Gough Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Grange Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Grasdene Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Grays Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Greenfield Crescent
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Greenfield Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Greening Drive
|Private Road
|Greenland Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Greenoak Crescent
|Proposed 20mph
|Greenside
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Grenfell Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Greville Drive
|Private Road
|Griffin Gardens
|Proposed 20mph
|Gristhorpe Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Hagley Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Hagley Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Hampshire Drive
|Private Road
|Harborne Lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Harborne Lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Harborne Lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Harborne Park road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Harborne Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Harborne Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Harrisons Green
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Harrison's Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Harrow Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Hartley Place
|Proposed 20mph
|Harts Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Harvest Close
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Hawkes Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Hawthorne Road
|Private Road
|Hazelwell Crescent
|Proposed 20mph
|Hazelwell Fordrough
|Proposed 20mph
|Hazelwell Lane
|Proposed 20mph
|Hazelwell Street
|Proposed 20mph in local centres
|Hazlewell Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Heathcote Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Heaton Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Heeley Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Hermitage Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Hestia Drive
|Private Road
|High Brow
|Proposed 20mph
|High Street
|Proposed 20mph in local centres
|Highfield Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Hindon square
|Proposed 20mph
|Hintlesham Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Hitches Lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Hobson Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Hollies Croft
|Private Road
|Holly Avenue
|Private Road
|Holly Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Holly Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Hubert Croft
|Proposed 20mph
|Hubert Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Hudson's Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Humphrey Middlemore Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Hunts Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Iliffe Way
|Proposed 20mph
|Islington Row
|Existing 40mph
|Islington Row Middleway
|Existing 40mph
|Ivy Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Jacoby Place
|Private Road
|Katie Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Kelmscott Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Kelton Court
|Private Road
|Kennedy Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Kenneggy Mews
|Proposed 20mph
|Kensington Road
|Existing 20mph
|Kesteven Close
|Private Road
|Kingscote Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Kitchener Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Knightlow Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Laburnum Road
|Existing 20mph
|Lancaster Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Lara Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Latimer Gardens
|Proposed 20mph
|Laurel Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Lea House Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Lea Yield Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Leabon Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Leahurst Crescent
|Proposed 20mph
|Leasowe Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Lee Bank Middleway
|Existing 40mph
|Lee Crescent
|Proposed 20mph
|Lee Mount
|Proposed 20mph
|Leeson Walk
|Proposed 20mph
|Lewis Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Linden Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Lockton Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Lonsdale Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Lordswood Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Lordswood Square
|Proposed 20mph
|Lottie Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Luton road
|Proposed 20mph
|Lyndworth Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Lynwood Walk
|Proposed 20mph
|Malcolmson Close
|Private Road
|Malins Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Malt Close
|Private Road
|Malvern Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Manilla Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Maple Road
|Existing 20mph
|Margaret Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Margaret Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Marsland Close
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Mary Vale Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Mayfield Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Mead Rise
|Private Road
|Meadow Close
|Private Road
|Meadow Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Melton Drive
|Private Road
|Merryfield Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Metchley Court
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Metchley Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Metchley lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Metchley lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Metchley Park road
|Proposed 20mph
|Metchley Rise
|Private Road
|Metfield Croft
|Proposed 20mph
|Michael Drive
|Private Road
|Midland Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Millhaven Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Milner Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Mindelsohn Way
|Private Road
|Moor Pool Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Murrell Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Myrtle Place
|Proposed 20mph
|New Fosse Way
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Newlands road
|Proposed 20mph
|Newlands Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Niall Close
|Private Road
|Nightingale Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Norfolk Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Norfolk Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Norfolk Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|North Gate
|Proposed 20mph
|North Pathway
|Proposed 20mph
|North Road
|Proposed 20mph
|North road
|Existing 20mph
|North Road
|Proposed 20mph
|North Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Nursery Road
|Existing 20mph
|Nursery Road
|Existing 20mph
|Oak Hill Drive
|Private Road
|Oak Tree Lane
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Oakfield Road
|Existing 20mph
|Oakham Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Oakhill Close
|Private Road
|Oakley Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Odell Place
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Old Abbey Gardens
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Ormsby Court
|Proposed 20mph
|Over Mill drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Oxford Street
|Proposed 20mph
|Pakenham Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Park Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Park Edge
|Proposed 20mph
|Park Hill Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Park Hill Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Parkfield Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Pavenham Drive
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Pebble Mill Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Pebworth Close
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Pereira Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Pershore Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Pershore Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Pershore Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Pershore Road
|Proposed 20mph in local centres
|Pershore Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Petersham Place
|Private Road
|Phoenix Green
|Proposed 20mph
|Pineapple Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Pineapple Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Pit Leasow Close
|Existing 20mph
|Pitcairn Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Pixall drive
|Private Road
|Plymouth Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Priory Avenue
|Private Road
|Priory Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Priory Road
|Existing 20mph
|Pritchatt's Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Queen's Ride
|Private Road
|Raddlebarn Farm Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Raddlebarn Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Raddlebarn Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ravenshurst Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ravenswood
|Private Road
|Reaview Drive
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Regent Close
|Private Road
|Regent Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Regent Street
|Proposed 20mph
|Ribblesdale Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ribblesdale Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Richmond Hill Gardens
|Proposed 20mph
|Richmond Hill Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ripple Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Riseley Crescent
|Proposed 20mph
|Rissington Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|River Brook Drive
|Existing 20mph
|Rodman Close
|Private Road
|Roman Way
|Proposed 20mph
|Rookery Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Rose Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Rowheath Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Ryland Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Second Avenue
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Selly Avenue
|Existing 20mph
|Selly Close
|Private Road
|Selly Hall Croft
|Proposed 20mph
|Selly Hill Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Selly Park road
|Proposed 20mph
|Selly Wharf
|Proposed 20mph
|Selly Wick Drive
|Private Road
|Selly Wick Road
|Existing 20mph
|Serpentine Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Serpentine Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Seymour Close
|Private Road
|Sheringham
|Proposed 20mph
|Shirley Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Sir Harrys Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Sir Johns Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Somerset Road
|Proposed 20mph
|South Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|South Street
|Proposed 20mph
|Southbourne Close
|Private Road
|Spa Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Sparrey Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Speedwell Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Spey Close
|Private Road
|Spring Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Springavon Croft
|Proposed 20mph
|Springbank Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Springmeadow Road
|Proposed 20mph
|St Edward's Road
|Proposed 20mph
|St Georges Close
|Private Road
|St James Road
|Proposed 20mph
|St James' Road
|Proposed 20mph
|St Johns Road
|Proposed 20mph
|St Lawrence Close
|Proposed 20mph
|St Marys Road
|Proposed 20mph
|St Stephens Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Star Hill
|Private Road
|Station Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Station Road
|Existing 20mph
|Stockdale Place
|Private Road
|Stone Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Strutt Close
|Private Road
|Summer Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Sycamore Road
|Existing 20mph
|Tealby Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Teignmouth Road
|Proposed 20mph
|The Ashes
|Private Road
|The Boulevard
|Private Road
|The Circle
|Proposed 20mph
|The Dingle
|Private Road
|The Dreel
|Private Road
|The Farthings
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|The Paddocks
|Proposed 20mph
|The Square
|Proposed 20mph
|The Stables
|Private Road
|The Vale
|Proposed 20mph
|The Whatecroft
|Proposed 20mph
|The Worthings
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Theodore Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Third Avenue
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Tiverton road
|Proposed 20mph
|Twyning Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Tylney Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Uffculme Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Umberslade Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Underwood Close
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Union Place
|Proposed 20mph
|Upland Road
|Existing 20mph
|Vicarage Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Vicarage Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Vicarage Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Viceroy Close
|Private Road
|Victoria Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Vincent Drive
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Vivian Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Vivian Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Wallace Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Warren Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Warwards lane
|Proposed 20mph
|Waterwood Close
|Private Road
|Watford Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Wellington Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Wentworth Gate
|Proposed 20mph
|Wentworth Park Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Wentworth Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Wentworth Road
|Existing 20mph
|West Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|West Green Close
|Private Road
|West Pathway
|Proposed 20mph
|Westbourne Crescent
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Westbourne Gardens
|Private Road
|Westbourne Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Westfield Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Westfield Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Westminster Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Wheeleys Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Wibert Close
|Proposed 20mph
|Wiggin Cottages
|Proposed 20mph
|Willow Road
|Existing 20mph
|Windrush Grove
|Proposed 20mph
|Windsor Road
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Winnie Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Woodbourne
|Proposed 20mph
|Woodbourne Road
|Private Road
|Woodbourne Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Woodleigh Avenue
|Proposed 20mph
|Woodside Road
|Private Road
|Woodview Drive
|Proposed 20mph
|Worcester Rise
|Existing Road to remain 30mph
|Wyatt Close
|Private Road
|Yateley Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Yelverton Drive
|Private Road
|Yew Tree Road
|Proposed 20mph
|Yewdale
|Private Road
|York Close
|Proposed 20mph
|York Mews
|Private Road
|York Street
|Proposed 20mph