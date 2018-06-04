Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MPs have been told to prepare for a mammoth day of votes about Brexit continuing late into the night, as Theresa May attempts to see off challenges from the House of Lords,.

Julian Smith, the Conservative Chief Whip, has written to Tory MPs revealing that there will be a debate and a number of votes on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill on Tuesday June 12.

He warned them that they must stay on the Parliamentary estate "at all times" - so that they can be summoned to take part in votes as needed.

And he said votes would continue "well beyond" the time when MPs usually stop holding debates, which on a Tuesday is 10pm.

It promises to be a day and night filled with drama, because the Government is attempting to overturn a series of amendments added to the legislation by the House of Lords.

In theory, Labour MPs and rebel Conservatives could join forces to back the Lords changes and inflict a devastating defeat on Theresa May. Tory whips will be working hard to try to stop that happening.

The Lords amendments - which the Government wants to overturn - include:

Removing the exit day of 29th March 2019 from the Bill, and not allowing the Government to name an exit day until it has been approved by resolutions of both Houses of Parliament

Requiring the Government to attempt to negotiate continued membership of the European Economic Area (in other words, keeping the UK in the Single Market)

Requiring the Government attempt to negotiate UK membership of a customs union with the EU.

Making it harder to axe EU law in the UK regarding employment rights, equality, health and safety, consumer standards and environmental standards

Keeping most of the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights on the UK statute book

Making it harder for the Government to modify those EU laws that remain in force after Brexit

Creating ways for Parliament to force the Government to renegotiate the Brexit agreement with the EU (in practice this could allow the House of Commons or House of Lords to delay Brexit)

Requiring the Government to continue to obey some EU rules about the treatment of asylum seekers

Including support for the Good Friday Agreement in the Bill. In practice this could make it harder to carry out Brexit if the question of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland hasn't been resolved

Some of these amendments are opposed by Labour, which means the Government can be confident of winning a Commons vote to remove them. For example, Labour opposes membership of the European Economic Area.

But others are supported by Labour. For instance, Labour supports membership of a customs union after Brexit. However, it remains to be seen whether Labour will vote in favour of the Lords amendments.

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill repeals the European Communities Act 1972 - the law that took us into what is now known as the EU - and paves the way for Brexit, which is due to take place at 11pm on March 29 2019.