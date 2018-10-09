Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Country MP Tom Watson has urged travellers to back a strike by Uber drivers - and not to use the Uber app.

Uber drivers are going on strike for 24 hours in Birmingham, with similar protests planned for London and Nottingham.

The walkout, was called by the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which says pay rates have fallen and drivers are not treated with respect.

Mr Watson, Labour MP for West Bromwich East and Labour's Deputy Leader, backed the strikers. He said on Twitter: "Today's 24-hour strike by Uber drivers is a hugely significant fight for workers' rights across the whole gig economy.

"I would urge Uber customers to lend their support from 1pm today by not using the digital app."

One of the big issues debated by politicians and economists at the moment is how to protect workers' rights in the so-called "gig economy", where staff do not get the full legal protection enjoyed by people who are officially regarded as employees.

The IWGB has appealed for public support for the drivers and urged people not to "cross the digital picket line".

Drivers will be staging protests outside Uber's offices in Birmingham at the start of the strike.

They are demanding an increase in fairs to £2 per mile, up from £1.25 in London, as well as a 10% reduction in commissions paid by drivers to Uber.

They also ask for an end to "unfair app deactivations", which they argue amount to de facto dismissals.

Finally, the drivers request that Uber apply the employment tribunals' judgments and "immediately implement employment conditions that respect worker rights for drivers, including the payment of at least the minimum wage and paid holidays".

It comes as the company continues to appeal against a court ruling giving drivers employee rights.

James Farrar, Chair of the IWGB's UPHD branch, said: "After years of watching take home pay plummet and with management bullying of workers on the rise, workers have been left with no choice but to take strike action.

"We ask the public to please support drivers by not crossing the digital picket line by not using the app during strike time."

A spokeswoman for Uber said: “We are always looking to make improvements to ensure drivers have the best possible experience and can make the most of their time driving on the app.

"That's why over the last few months we’ve introduced dozens of new features, including sickness, injury, maternity and paternity protections.

"An academic study last month found that drivers in London make an average of £11 an hour, after accounting for all of their costs and Uber’s service fee.

"We continue to look at ways to help drivers increase their earnings and our door is always open if anyone wants to speak to us about any issues they're having.”