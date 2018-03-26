Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of Birmingham’s Labour MPs agree that the party does have a problem with prejudice against Jews.

But they disagree about how widespread the problem is.

And some have more confidence in party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to put a stop to it than others.

MP Jess Phillips (Lab Yardley) said: “I want to know what he is going to do to root it out. Just saying it isn’t enough. he has to do something about it.”

Preet Kaur Gill (Lab Edgbaston) said: “I have friends in the party who are members who have received some of this anti-Semitism and its really awful. They shouldn’t have to go through that.”

Mr Corbyn said on Sunday that there had been anti-Jewish feeling in parts of the Labour Party. He said: “We recognise that anti-Semitism has occurred in pockets within the Labour Party, causing pain and hurt to our Jewish community in the Labour Party and the rest of the country.

“I am sincerely sorry for the pain which has been caused.”

He also said: “I want to be clear that I will not tolerate any form of anti-Semitism that exists in and around our movement. We must stamp this out from our party and movement.”

But some Jewish groups feel he should do more. The Board of Deputies of British Jews, which represents many synagogues and Jewish community organisation, is holding a protest outside Parliament.

Nick Lowles, Chief Executive of anti-fascist organisation Hope not Hate, said in a blog post there had been “a series of blunders concerning anti-Semitism and Holocaust deniers that have dogged his leadership”.

The latest row comes after it emerged Mr Corbyn defended an anti-Semitic mural in London, which was taken down following complaints that it showed Jewish bankers playing monopoly on the backs of the poor. The claim that Jews secretly control the world through control of banks is a common anti-Semitic theme.

Mr Corbyn has said that he did not realise the mural was anti-Semitic when he made the statement. He said this weekend: “I sincerely regret that I did not look more closely at the image I was commenting on, the contents of which are deeply disturbing and anti-Semitic.

What MPs said

Jess Phillips (Lab Yardley) said: “Anti-Semitism is not something I see in the party in Birmingham. It’s never come up in any of our meetings in Yardley.

“But yes I think the party has a problem with anti-Semitism.

“I only have to look at my Twitter feed at the moment, with people telling me I am being paid shekels [israeli currency], or that I am part of the ‘Jewish lobby’.”

“On one occasion I did have somebody thrown out of the local Labour Party who sent me a thing talking about the ‘alleged Holocaust’.

“So yes, there is a problem with anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.”

She said Jeremy Corbyn should “call out” those of his supporters who said that claims of anti-Semitism had been invented to damage the leader.

“What they are saying is that we are making up anti-Semitism.

“And while he is benefiting from this, he needs to call them out as well.”

Fellow Birmingham MP Jack Dromey (Lab Erdington) said there had been incidents of anti-Semitism within Labour.

“Our whole history has been one of robust opposition to the evil that is anti-Semitism.

“Jeremy Corbyn is right to acknowledge that there are pockets now within Labour who are anti-Semitic.

“That is a scandal that shames us and we have to root it out.”

MP Khalid Mahmood (Lab Perry Barr) said Mr Corbyn was dealing with the problem.

He said: “There has been an issue. It would be stupid to say that there is no issue in the Labour Party

“But we have been dealing with it.

“We have to acknowledge it. Jeremy has got it right.”

Birmingham MP Roger Godsiff (Lab Hall Green) said Labour as a party was firmly opposed to anti-Semitism, and he had not witnessed any examples of the problem.

“I don’t think the party has any sort of problem with anti-Semitism. The party, that is. Whether certain individuals do is another matter.

“I cannot personally say to you that I have come across people in the Labour Party who are anti-Semitic.”

Richard Burden (Lab Northfield) said: “Clearly there have been incidents of anti-Semitic comments or behaviour, and that is why a number of people have been suspended or expelled.

“I have to say that in my experience I have not come across that kind of behaviour in terms of conversations I have witnessed.

“But I would not deny they are happening, because people have had disciplinary action taken against them for that.

“And that’s why it has to be crystal clear that Labour will have truck with anti-Semitism or any other from of racism.

“I think the issue is not that the party has failed to make its opposition to anti-Semitism clear. The issue has been that there have still been examples of anti-Semitism taking place, and that’s why we need to look at what more can be done.”

Edgbaston MP Preet Kaur Gill (Lab) said that Labour was also failing to deal with other issues.

“There is an opportunity now for the Labour Party to work with the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Labour Council and address whatever the issues are on both sides.

“Because we are saying as a party that this is our stance and we are very committed to it, but people feel there are things we are not doing. So we need to sit down and have that conversation.”

She said the Labour Party needed procedures to deal with anti-Semitism as well as other forms of racism and gender issues.

“One would argue those are not being dealt with adequately either.

“How we deal with all sorts of discrimination is just unacceptable. We need to make sure we have very clear processes in place about how we deal with them.”