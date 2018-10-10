Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour MPs have been urged to back the Government’s Brexit deal in order to save the car industry.

Brexit Minister Dominic Raab insisted the Government’s proposals, known as the Chequers plan, would protect Birmingham-based carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

And he appealed to Birmingham’s Labour MPs to “get behind” the proposed deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May could come to an agreement with the EU at a summit in mid-November. But the Brexit deal must then be approved by the House of Commons, and Mrs May could require support from Labour MPs in order to win the vote.

Carmakers have warned that they need “frictionless” trade allowing them to import car parts from the EU without delays, and Mr Raab said this is what the Government’s proposals would achieve.

Referring to a “white paper” setting out the Chequers plan, Mr Raab told the House of Commons: “JLR wants the deal that we are pursuing through our White Paper proposals.”

Steve McCabe, Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, criticised the Government for threatening to leave the EU without any deal at all and highlighted the introduction of a three-day week at JLR’s Castle Bromwich plant as well as a planned two-week shutdown at its Solihull site.

He said: “The Secretary of State said in his conference speech that he would rather leave with no deal than negotiate any form of deal that involved a customs union.

“Did he run that past the management at Jaguar Land Rover? How does ​he think the poor workers at JLR, now enjoying a three-day week and a two-week total shutdown, will respond to such a stubborn, intransigent attitude?”

And Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, said: “Will the Secretary of State rule out any deal that does not guarantee frictionless trade and access to the single market, which are vital to the future of the jewel in the crown of British manufacturing - automotive generally and Jaguar Land Rover in particular?”

But Mr Raab insisted: “That is an even stronger reason why he and other Opposition Members should get behind the Government’s approach.

“Through the White Paper we can guarantee frictionless trade with our EU partners, while expanding our global opportunities.

“The one thing that would cause more uncertainty for businesses is the prospect, dangled by the leadership of the Labour party, of a second referendum.”

Meanwhile, Solihull’s former MP has claimed Brexit is to blame for the announcement that Jaguar Land Rover is to halt production at its Solihull plant for two weeks.

JLR says it is to introduce a two-week shutdown period later this month at Solihull in order to “align supply to reflect fluctuating demand globally as required”.

Baroness Lorely Burt of Solihull, the town’s former Liberal Democrat MP, said: “This is a tragedy for the staff who work at JLR as we can see what Brexit is doing to our economy.

“We are turning slowly back into the sick man of Europe again.

“The lack of the government’s ambitions on electric cars and climate measures is holding back our world leading manufacturing sector. All this, added to Brexit is bringing shutters down on production at the jewel in the crown of UK manufacturing.”