Labour MPs have accused Birmingham's Conservative councillors of failing to fight for the city, as they waded into the battle for control of the city council.

Birmingham goes to the polls on May 3, when all 101 council seats are contested.

Big issues in the campaign so far have included housing, congestion and the bins service.

But the city's nine Labour MPs have now raised the issue of Government spending cuts.

In a joint letter to Robert Alden, leader of the opposition Conservative group on Birmingham City Council, they highlighted cuts in central government grant for the council itself, as well as cuts in police budgets and funding pressures facing local hospitals.

Coun Alden hit back - saying local Conservative politicians had succeeded in persuading the Government to provide extra cash to Birmingham.

The letter to Coun Alden was signed by MPs Jack Dromey (Lab Erdington), Liam Byrne (Lab Hodge Hill), Shabana Mahmood (Lab Ladywood), Roger Godsiff (Lab Hall Green), Steve McCabe (Lab Selly Oak), Preet Kaur Gill (Lab Edgbaston), Richard Burden (Lab Northfield), Khalid Mahmood (Lab Perry Barr) and Jess Phillips (Lab Yardley).

They said: "We, the nine Labour MPs in Birmingham, are writing to you in relation to our concern regarding the city’s Conservatives’ failure to stand up to its own Party’s Government and put the city first.

Since the Conservative-led Coalition’s austerity programme began in 2010, Birmingham has been consistently treated unfairly by Central Government across a range of public services.

"We have seen council budgets cut, police budgets slashed, education funding squeezed and the health service in a growing state of crisis as it is starved of the money it needs to properly support the city’s population."

They said Government funding for Birmingham City Council had been cut by almost £650 million since 2010, the largest cuts in local government history.

The MPs said: "The UK’s second city deserves far more than the disregard which has been shown to it by the Conservative Party nationally and the Birmingham Conservatives locally."

Coun Alden said: "The Conservative group has always said Birmingham should get more funding than it does.

"When we've lobbied the Government, that's one of the reasons the city has received extra funding.

"In recent years we've ended up with £160 million more than was originally planned, and just last year the Labour council had £88 million more than it thought it was gong to bget.

"Likewise we have lobbied on school funding and that's why there isn't a reduction in school budgets.

"After a 221-day bin dispute last year and rubbish all over our streets I would have thought Labour MPs would want to demand that the city council got its act in order and actually managed to get our streets clean, but clearly they are unwilling to stand up to their own council."