Reports that Jaguar Land Rover is preparing to cut 4,500 jobs from its 40,000 work force are 'deeply concerning', mayor Andy Street has said.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the reports, Mr Street called Jaguar Land Rover a 'critical employer' within the region, adding that he was in 'constant contact' with the company regarding their plans.

It was reported today (January 10) that Jaguar Land Rover was announcing a cut of 4,500 jobs from its workforce as part of a £2.5 billion cost-cutting plan.

Management, marketing and administrative roles are expected to be hardest hit, but some production staff may also be affected.

The reports come after the company reduced the working hours of staff at its Solihull plant to a three day week in September last year, and are thought to be due to a drop in demand from its Chinese market.

Earlier this week mayor Andy Street made an impassioned plea to MPs to back Theresa May's Brexit deal, stating that a no deal could have a huge impact on the West Midlands' manufacturing companies such as Jaguar Land Rover.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the reported job losses, the mayor said: "Today's reports of job losses at JLR will be deeply concerning for their staff and families.

"Naturally as a critical regional employer I am in constant contact with the company about this and their future plans.

"Once the announcement is made I will comment further."