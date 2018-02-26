Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to protect the nation's car industry as he said Labour wanted to negotiate a new "customs union" with the European Union.

The announcement, in a high-profile speech at Coventry University, is a major development in Labour's Brexit policy.

It means a Labour government would try to negotiate a new customs union with the EU, allowing goods to be transported between the UK and the EU without restrictions after Brexit.

The Conservative government has ruled out membership of a customs union, which means there is now a clear difference between the parties on Brexit.

Carmakers have said it is essential that the UK stays in a customs union , because their businesses depend on the ability to import parts from suppliers across Europe.

And Mr Corbyn said Labour's new policy would protect car-makers such as BMW, manufacturer of the Mini, which has a UK base at Hams Hill, Coleshill, Warwickshire.

Mr Corbyn said: "Many businesses have supply chains and production processes, interwoven throughout Europe. Take the UK car industry, which supports 169,000 manufacturing jobs, 52,000 of which are here in the West Midlands.

"If we look at the example of one of Britain’s most iconic brands in this sector, the Mini, we begin to see how reliant our automotive industry is on a frictionless, interwoven supply chain.

"A mini will cross the Channel three times in a 2,000-mile journey before the finished car rolls off the production line. Starting in Oxford it will be shipped to France to be fitted for key components before being brought back to BMW’s Hams Hall plant in Warwickshire where it is drilled and milled into shape.

"Once this process is complete the mini will be sent to Munich to be fitted with its engine, before ending its journey back at the mini plant in Oxford for final assembly.

"If that car is to be sold on the continent then many of its components will have crossed the Channel four times.

"The sheer complexity of these issues demand that we are practical and serious about this next stage."

However, Mr Corbyn said the UK should not remain part of the existing customs union. Instead, it should negotiate a new customs union which allows the UK to help make the rules - rather than accepting rules drawn up by the EU - and which allows the UK to sign new trade deals with other parts of the world, he said.

Mr Corbyn said: "A new customs arrangement would depend on Britain being able to negotiate agreement of new trade deals in our national interest.

"Labour would not countenance a deal that left Britain as a passive recipient of rules decided elsewhere by others. That would mean ending up as mere rule takers."

He also made it clear that Labour would take the UK out of the single market, saying: "Labour would negotiate a new and strong relationship with the single market that includes full tariff-free access and a floor under existing rights, standards and protections."

Mr Corbyn may have been paving the way for Labour to support a rebel Conservative House of Commons amendment designed to keep the UK in some form of customs union with the EU. Tory MP Anna Soubry is backing the amendment, and in theory Conservative rebels and Labour could have the numbers to defeat the Government.

There has been speculation that this could even force Prime Minister Theresa May to call another general election, giving Mr Corbyn the opportunity to become Prime Minister, though it remains to be seen whether a signifciant number of Conservative Mps really would vote against the Government.

Liam Fox, Conservative Secretary of State for International Trade, described Labour’s approach as cynical.

He said: “This is a cynical attempt by Labour to try and frustrate the Brexit process and play politics with our country’s future – all the while, betraying millions of Labour voters.

“Labour’s confused policy would be bad for jobs and wages, it would leave us unable to sign up to comprehensive free trade deals, and it doesn’t respect the result of the referendum.”

But Mr Corbyn was praised by the CBI, the body that represents major employers.

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said: “The Labour leader’s commitment to a customs union will put jobs and living standards first by remaining in a close economic relationship with the EU. It will help grow trade without accepting freedom of movement or payments to the EU.

“Growing trade is not an ‘either or’ question – Germany already exports five times as much with China as the UK from within the customs union. Many thousands of ambitious UK firms are looking to break into new markets. These companies need Government to focus on making access to markets simpler, not putting up barriers to our most important trading partner.

“Importantly, a customs union will go part of the way to providing a real-world solution to the Irish border question that is of such urgent concern to the people and firms of Northern Ireland.”