The city's evacuation plans in the face of a possible terror attack should be reviewed following the 'failures' highlighted by the visit of Youtube star James Charles, councillors warned.

Birmingham was ' gridlocked' for three hours on Saturday (January 26) as thousands of young fans tried to get out of the city following the appearance of the celebrity at the Bullring.

The incident highlighted the city's "precarious position" in the event of an emergency to get people and traffic out of the city centre and away from danger, said Coun Paul Tilsley.

Speaking at the city's Audit Committee about the city's counter terrorism risks, he said: "Our city was gridlocked for three hours because of an event at the Bullring .

"If this had been an emergency evacuation we would have failed at the first hurdle.

"We should have been liaising with the police and been able to unblock the streets.

"This is unacceptable. I hate to think of the ramifications if this had been an emergency.

"We need to do more work to ensure we have arrangements for the evacuation of the city centre."

Coun Lisa Trickett added: "We may not be so fortunate next time - this time it was a bunch of young people wanting to see a Youtube make up artist."

"We have to celebrate the enthusiasm of young people in our city to see Youtuber James Charles, but it's a huge worry that a Youtuber's appearance can grind our city to a halt.

"We need to look at the communication breakdown between resilience planners to discover how this happened.

"There is an event planning team at the Bullring and we are part of the Retail BID so we need to know what went wrong and learn from this."

Coun Meirion Jenkins said it was not just Youtubers that could cause gridlock - snow can also cause the city to clog up with traffic.