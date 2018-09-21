Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mayor Andy Street has backed the comments of Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth about a 'hard Brexit', adding that the same could apply to other big companies in the West Midlands.

Last week Mr Speth told a conference audience, which included the Prime Minister and several high profile government ministers, that a bad Brexit deal could cost his company tens of thousands of jobs .

And the company followed up on this warning by announcing a cut in production earlier this week, which will see staff at their Castle Bromwich site reduced to a three-day week.

Asked about Mr Speth's comments at a recent 'Ask Andy' event, the Mayor said that he and the JLR CEO were 'of one mind' on the issue, adding that the same could be said of any big company in the region that relied on imports and exports.

And he said that this was one of the main reasons that he was backing Theresa May's Chequers proposals.

"I said a big part of this job was shouting out for what's right for the region. This region is the manufacturing and export capital of the UK," he said.

"And that is why, and I've had lots of conversations with the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, he and I are of one mind on this. We need a deal that enables him to continue to be able to run his factories in Solihull and Castle Bromwich just as he does now.

"In fact, for Jaguar Land Rover, read every other big company in the West Midlands that is doing import and export for their supply chain.

"And that is why I have supported, as vociferously as I can, the Chequers deal. It's also why, in the run up to that, I made it absolutely clear to Conservative Cabinet members, whether they had any knowledge of the West Midlands, what was going on here.

"So the day before chequers we had the chairman of the Conservative Party up here who met with a whole round table of suppliers to Jaguar Land Rover, because I wanted them all to understand what really really matters here, and I think I've done that.

"Now whether I can guarantee anything, with the uncertainty going forward, I think is a pretty tough question. But I have genuinely tried to make sure that what's at stake is understood, and I think I've worked pretty effectively in doing that.

"In terms of the people's vote, I don't agree with that, actually, and I'll tell you why. I think parliamentarians have got to step up to the act here. We're supposed to live in a parliamentary democracy, where they represent us and take our views.

"I want to actually see them exercise some responsible power."