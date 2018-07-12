Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A report into the devastating flooding that swept through Solihull towards the end of May is expected to be finished in October, council bosses have said.

During a meeting of the council last night (July 10) Tony Diciccio, cabinet member for environment and housing, said an investigation is already underway into the May bank holiday floods.

More than 322 properties have reported flooding to Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council since the flooding, which saw a month's worth of rain fall in one hour on May 27.

But councillor Diciccio says that, although an investigation is being carried out, it may still be some time before the people of Solihull get any answers.

"As the lead local flood authority, we are required to investigate the flooding and publish the results," he told councillors.

"The investigation will determine what flooding occurred, what mechanism caused the flooding, and if appropriate assign responsibility for the flooding.

"I’m aware that officers are currently looking at multiple locations across the borough, in partnership with the environment agency and Severn Trent Water, as part of their investigation. To date, this work has mainly centred around the following actions.

"Firstly, determining what flooding occurred in the borough, and the effects on properties and highways. Secondly, checking the condition of surface drainage systems and water courses, and thirdly, commissioning detailed modelling work to take place over the next couple of months, to better understand the mechanisms that caused the flooding.

"I would like to be clear that this was an extreme event, and unlike any other previous flooding experience in Solihull in recent memory. The drainage and flood risk management team are currently working as quickly as they can.

(Image: West Midlands Fire Service)

"But it is clear that there is a lot of complex work required before we can be in a position to be able to answer the many detailed questions raised, to date, by members and residents.

"With this in mind, and having spoken with officers, I understand that we hope to be in a position to report our initial findings by the start of October this year.

"And I would expect a formal report to be filed as soon as possible after that date."