The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost half of prisoners at HMP Birmingham were held in overcrowded cells last year.

New figures from the Ministry of Justice show that 49.9 per cent of prisoners at HMP Birmingham were held in overcrowded conditions in 2017/18.

This was equivalent to 665 prisoners living in crowded conditions at the facility last year.

These prisoners were held with one other prisoner in cells that were designed to hold just one inmate.

This form of overcrowding, known as ‘doubling’, is the cause of the vast majority of overcrowding in the prison system.

Birmingham prison has been almost exactly 50 per cent overcrowded for the past four years.

Prisoners in the institution are much more likely to be held too many to a cell than they are in the prison system more widely, where the

average was 24 per cent.

Exeter prison in Devon was the most overcrowded of all, with 83.1 per cent of its prisoners living in cramped conditions.

The Ministry of Justice rated HMP Birmingham as ‘of serious concern’ in its latest ratings of prisons around England and Wales.

It was one of 15 prisons in England and Wales to get the lowest possible score, which it has held for the past two years.