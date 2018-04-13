Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new multi-million pound secondary school has been given the go ahead in West Bromwich - with 150 students set to start as early as next year.

The 750-place West Bromwich Collegiate Academy will be built on derelict land in Kelvin Way between Sandwell & Dudley and Smethwick Galton Bridge train stations.

It is hoped the first 150 year seven pupils will start at the school in September 2019 and parents will be able to apply for a place from July 2018.

The build is being sponsored by Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust who run a number of schools including Shireland Collegiate Academy in Smethwick.

Chris Ward, on behalf of the Department of Education, said: “This will be the second new secondary school to open in Sandwell in the last ten years, following on from the successful Q3 Academy in Oldbury which opened in 2016.

“The Shireland Collegiate Academy in Smethwick is giving young people an outstanding level of education and we hope to continue this in the new school in Kelvin Way.

“This is a much needed school in West Bromwich where it is expected there will be increasing demand for secondary school places in the next few years.”

The next steps will be to confirm funding streams and obtain planning permission before work can start on site.

Chief Executive of the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, Sir Mark Grundy, added: “We are incredibly proud to have been asked to work with Sandwell Council on the development of this new school.

“The development of the West Bromwich Collegiate Academy will allow us to establish this quality of provision for the families and the community.”