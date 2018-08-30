Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mayor should focus more on his day job and less on plans to combine his office with the Police and Crime Commissioner's (PCC) - according to the current PCC David Jamieson.

The future of the top police role is currently up in the air , with the government hoping to combine the position with the mayoralty by 2020.

A West Midlands Combined Authority board meeting to agree a process for combining the two positions effectively ended in a stalemate last month, meaning the next meeting on September 14 is the absolute deadline for an agreement to be reached.

(Image: BPM MEDIA)

Mayor Andy Street has previously voiced his support for combining the two positions, in accordance with the West Midlands' second devolution deal of November 2017.

However Mr Jamieson believes the Mayor should be focusing on other priorities, highlighting homelessness and youth unemployment as two particular areas which he feels have not improved.

"I think the mayor, frankly, has got to get on with the day job," Mr Jamieson said.

Bizarre gifts offered to West Midlands Police over the past three years

"I’m still stepping over people on the streets. You know, there was a promise to get rough sleepers off the streets and into homes. They’re all still there."

"Then there’s the economy. He was banging on about getting young people back to work, well in the West Midlands footprint area that the mayor and I cover, youth unemployment is going up and up and up.

"They’re also (the mayor's office) quoting wider figures, for the wider West Midlands, where unemployment is going down, but in this area it’s going up.

"So I would be happier if he was concentrating on the day job."

The PCC was referring to the latest statistics on the number of people claiming unemployment benefit in the region, which has risen 11 per cent over the past year.

However, the latest unemployment figures show that unemployment in the wider West Midlands has actually fallen by 10.6 per cent over 12 months, and is now 148,000 people.

The mayor's office declined to comment.