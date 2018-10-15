Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 800 jobs are expected to be created on the back of investments in Solihull in the last six months.

Councillors have received an update on economic activity in the borough in the first half of 2018/19.

The council's growth strategy team said they had logged 24 investments during this period.

A third of these were "foreign direct investments - four from the EU, three from the United States and one from China.

Cllr Ian Courts, cabinet member for managed growth, said: "In the post-Brexit world, whatever that might be, we need to be ahead and I think that's where our strategy is. To make sure, relatively, we are a strong performer."

Officers have suggested that the early indications are that the activity in the first part of 2018/19 is similar to the same period in the previous two financial years.

Key investments since April include Beiersdorf, a German skin care company, acquiring a site at Trinity Park (with space for over 150 staff) and UK financial services company Jerroms doing a deal for premises at Blythe Valley Business Park (with more than 100 staff).

The report presented to cabinet members last week said: "The council’s plan highlights the importance of Solihull continuing to attract new

investors and companies to ensure the borough has a strong and vibrant economy for the future.

"Solihull continues to attract investment and remains extremely popular.

"These investments are a major contributor to business rates in Solihull."

Anne Brereton, the council's director of managed growth and communities, said that she had paid a visit to Blythe Valley earlier this month.

"It was interesting to hear that it's actually about the community that's being created at the business parks, and it's the same at Birmingham Business Park.

"That's actually influencing some of the investors' decision making."