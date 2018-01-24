The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham MP Khalid Mahmood has been awarded a prestigious honour by Europe’s leading human rights organisation.

He has been named an honorary associate of the Council of Europe, at a ceremony in Strasbourg.

Mr Mahmood, Labour MP for Perry Barr, is believed to be the first Muslim to have received the accolade.

The Council of Europe supports freedom of expression and of the media, freedom of assembly, equality, and the protection of minorities. It has launched campaigns on issues such as child protection, online hate speech, and the rights of Romani people, Europe’s largest minority.

There are 47 member countries, including 28 which are members of the European Union and 19 which are not. The body is not part of the European Union.

Mr Mahmood was previously one of the UK’s representatives on the Council of Europe. He is now Shadow Minister for Europe in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour team.

He said: “It’s a real honour and I was very pleased to be named an honorary associate.”

Mr Mahmood has been Perry Barr’s MP since 2001 and a shadow minister in Labour’s Foreign Affairs team since 2016.

Last year it was revealed his life was saved after his friend, West Midlands MEP Siôn Simon, donated one of his kidneys to the MP.