Huge queues grew at tips across the city for a second day in a row on Friday.

Cars were snaking back towards the entrance road at the Household Recycling Centre in Sutton Coldfield well before 9am.

Birmingham City Council cameras showed large queues outside the Norris Way tip as early bird motorists sought to beat the delays which quickly grew on Thursday.

There were also large queues backing up to Pershore Road on Thursday as many rushed to the Lifford Lane tip in Kings Norton to dump their rubbish.

See the queues at your tip here.

A commuter, who was heading back from the city centre, got caught up in the chaos.

She said: "I had no idea there was even a tip there, so when I saw the traffic I thought there had been a terrible accident.

"The roundabout near the Kings Norton Business Centre was fully blocked-up, so drivers were just risking going the wrong way around it to skip the queue.

"I saw so many people driving on the wrong side of the road to get by."

Some streets were so busy that buses were diverted on Thursday.

Around 19 services were being diverted in the city centre at lunchtime.

Most were heading in from the north of the city, but routes from Coventry and Solihull were also being affected.

A spokesperson for the bus company told BirminghamLive: "This is due to congestion caused by lots of traffic."