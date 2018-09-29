Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Conservative Party Conference is in Birmingham for the next five days - and with it comes lots of police protection.

Yes the conference certainly shines a light on the city - it's deemed as being great for the economy and the city profile.

But with it comes the cost of policing the event - and as a ring of steel goes up around the ICC and the city is flooded with police officers - that doesn't come cheap.

The city has hosted the party three times in the last five years, meaning that these are costs not felt by most other areas.

This year 13 officers and staff were part of the planning team for the conference full time, with further staff and officers working part time on the operation.

The team began work several months ago. Since 2014 West Midlands Police said it has lost out on nearly £1.5 million in planning costs.



The policing of the conference will cost around £2 million which is paid for by the government, but there is still a £430,000 bill for the force's public purse in planning costs.





The Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said he was writing to the Home Secretary to formally raise the issue around costing especially at a time when West Midlands Police is so tightly resourced and coping with cuts.



Mr Jamieson, said: "I welcome political parties bringing their conferences to the West Midlands as they provide an important boost to the

economy.

"I want to see more conferences not fewer. And the safety of people attending conferences and the region will always be of the highest priority.

"Policing across the region will continue as normal despite extra resources being allocated to the conference. The policing taking place during the conference will be paid for but one crucial element will not.

"These events don't simply happen, ensuring their security requires detailed expert planning over a long period. The team from West Midlands Police began work for this year's conference several months ago and is costing £430,000.

"That's £430,000 the Home Office will not pay for.

"The force is due to host the conference again in 2020, by which point unpaid planning costs may hit £2 million. West Midlands Police has suffered the second largest budget cuts of any force in the country - 24% since 2010. This is another kick in the teeth for West Midlands Police."





The conference begins on Sunday, September 30 and runs until October 3, when Prime Minister Theresa May will deliver a closing speech.



Earlier this month, the National Audit Office into police funding highlighted that West Midlands Police had been hit more than twice as hard by funding cuts (24 per cent) cuts than rural forces such as Surrey (11 per cent).

Since 2014 the Labour Party's Annual Conferences have taken place in Brighton, Manchester and Liverpool and the Conservative Party's have alternated between Birmingham and Manchester, meaning the costs are falling on a small number of mainly urban forces.