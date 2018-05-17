The video will start in 8 Cancel

A landmark town centre building is to be freshened up and modernised in a bid to help the people of Walsall get back into work.

Nearly £5 million is being pumped into improving Walsall Central Library and neighbouring 1960s E M Flint Art Gallery building on Lichfield Street.

Among the improvements includes an IT hub on the first floor of the Gallery. This will be used to help residents apply for jobs as well as developing training and skills for current or future employment.

Building work began last month with scaffolding and cabins now on site. The work is expected to be complete by December or early January 2019.

A spokesman for Walsall Council said: “Work has started on a £4.6m council scheme to refurbish, restore and redecorate the 1905 Lichfield Street Central Library and convert the 1960s E M Flint Art Gallery building.

“The Grade 2 listed Library building requires significant internal work to repair water damage and make it a facility fit for ICT, information and skills development.

“It will also offer facilities for lending and children’s books as well as reference material.

“The 113-year-old hand-made clay roof tiles will be replaced in-line with current conservation guidelines and advice.

“Additional work is being carried out to the gullies, gutters and main rainwater drain.

“At the same time, the former E M Flint Gallery is being converted so that the council’s Local History Centre & Archive, currently in Essex Street, can be brought down into the town centre venue.

“A new four-hour fire resistant Archive is being created to meet The National Archive requirements and to protect Walsall’s heritage.

“The town centre site in Lichfield Street will also make it easier to get to the centre.

“An information, ICT and training suite is to be provided on the first floor of the Gallery.

“This will be used to help Walsall’s residents apply for jobs as well as develop their training and skills for current and future employment.

“Willmott Dixon Construction was awarded the £4.137m contract to undertake the conversion and restoration of the site on behalf of the council’s Leisure Services.”

Work started on-site on April 11.