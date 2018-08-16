The video will start in 8 Cancel

Construction on 26 and 29 storey Birmingham tower blocks is due to begin later this year after they got the go ahead from city planning chiefs.

The giant towers are part of the wider £275 million New Monaco development from Manchester-based MCR Property Group which will see 1,009 flats built on Bristol Street by 2023.

It is one of Birmingham's largest housing schemes featuring two landmark towers alongside 11 smaller blocks of between five and ten storeys each.

The mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses will be managed by a single company and enable residents to upsize or downsize within the development as their needs change.

This new aerial view shows how the site will be developed.

There will also be ground floor cafes, shops and restaurants, a gym, underground car park and both open public and private green spaces.

A new road will link nearby Vere Street with Wrentham Street to connect the development to its surrounding city centre locations.

The city council's planning committee unanimously supported the development which members said would provide much needed homes.

Cllr Peter Griffiths (Lab, Kings Norton) was also delighted that 92 of the flats will be affordable following negotiations between the planning department and developer. An earlier version of the plan had offered no affordable properties.

It is on the site once occupied by the Monaco House office block which was demolished late last year.

Chris Taylor, fund manager at MCR Property Group, said: “Investment into Birmingham’s Southside area has become vital to improving the levels of high quality housing stock in the city.

"Receiving the go ahead for our New Monaco development means we can provide much-needed homes to Birmingham residents while carving an exciting new identity for the neglected Monaco House site.”

David Onions, a director based in Pegasus Group’s Sutton Coldfield office, said: ‘‘New Monaco will result in a dramatic improvement to this part of the city centre, aiding significant revitalisation of Birmingham’s Southside area and meeting the city’s growing housing needs.

“We are delighted that these exciting plans to create a purpose-designed urban village with retail, food and residential use and are now set to become a reality.”

Christian Gilham, managing director at Leach Rhodes Walker Architects, said: “We have worked hard with the city to deliver an exceptional scheme, which we believe will set the standard for new rental development, and high quality public and private spaces.

“The two towers will mark the location with a striking skyline and with their dynamic architectural facades, signpost and identify this location from the city centre.”