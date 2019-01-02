Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is hoped that a new car-sharing scheme in North Solihull will help promote the use of electric vehicles.

The E-Car Club initiative will put 18 entirely electric Renault ZOEs at the disposal of local residents.

Cars in the fleet will be available to hire for periods of between one hour, up to several days at a time.

The club, which is being backed by Solihull Council, Solihull Community Housing (SCH) and EIT Climate-KIC, which supports the move to a zero-carbon economy, was launched in Castle Bromwich a little over a month ago.

Cllr Ted Richards, cabinet member for transport and highways, had the chance to get behind the wheel of one of the new vehicles.

"It gives people the opportunity to use this type of transport," he said of the E-Car Club.

"We are trying to encourage the use of electric vehicles. We have got a responsibility to improve the environment and improve air quality and this club demonstrates what we are trying to do as an authority."

The club has been billed as "completely self-service", with registered members being able to book online or via their smartphone and pick up vehicles 24 hours a day.

North Solihull was seen as an ideal fit for the scheme because of the high number of residents who have a licence but don't own a car. It is hoped that the model will pave the way for the launch of other clubs around the country and even further afield.

Russell Fenner, head of innovation at E-Car Club, believed that public interest in electric vehicles was growing as understanding improved, with a distinct shift since he had joined the industry seven years ago.

"It's getting away from the thought process of needing to go to the petrol station," he said.

"[The cars] are more like your mobile phone, something you can charge overnight and it's ready for the morning,"

He said that government policy was also encouraging take-up.

It had been suggested last year that new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles would be banned from 2040, although over the summer it emerged that hybrids could be exempt.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, who has endorsed this new initiative, has been keen to promote the use of electric vehicles across the region, believing it to be an essential part of efforts to tackle air pollution.

While there are hopes that the transition will reduce harmful emissions, some environmental campaigners feel that plans for the future need to be more ambitious still.

During her recent visit to Solihull, the Green Party's co-leader, Sian Berry, said that more priority needed to be given to "walking, cycling and bus lanes."

"We can't be planning for a future which depends on having lots of private cars," she said.