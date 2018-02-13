Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the first glimpse at how the Birmingham Commonwealth Games athletes village could look.

Plans are being developed to build 1,000 new homes on the Birmingham City University site in Perry Barr .

And after they have been used by 6,500 athletes and officials during the summer of 2022 the mix of one and two bedroom flats and three and four bed family houses become homes for local families.

As well as the new housing plans are being developed to transform Perry Barr - with the dingy subterranean rail station to be upgraded, a rapid Sprint bus route, a new ‘Perry Orchard’ public space, and a revamp of the gyratory road system.

Demolition work on the UCE will begin later this summer to clear the site ready for construction of the new housing to begin in January 2019.

Council bosses stressed that with detailed design work still be done the images are indicative. Funding for the scheme is being sought from a Government housing fund.

The nearby Alexander Stadium will also be upgraded into a 40,000 seat arena for the competition, then scaled back to 20,000. Building work will be completed in time for a test athletics meeting in the summer of 2021.

A training track will be created on land next to the existing Gymnastics and Martial Arts Centre.

It has also been confirmed that the Walsall Road Allotments , known for their regular appearances on BBC’s One Show, will stay untouched by the development.

Council leader Ian Ward said: “Our proposal to bring the Games to Birmingham had a number of key strengths, including our outstanding track record of staging major sporting events, and having almost all of the competition venues in place.

“The development of the Village is therefore the largest new-build element of the Games – and will help rejuvenate Perry Barr and the wider surrounding area, meaning there will be a meaningful and lasting legacy for the people of Birmingham, in particular those living near the heart of the action in 2022.

“We have a desperate need for high-quality housing in the city and it would have been much trickier to meet that demand if we had not been successful in our bid to host the Games.

“A major regeneration programme like this will result in some degree of local disruption in the short-term and we recognise that patience will be required, but the long-term gains will far outweigh this.”

He said that there will be regular consultation with the local community throughout the planning and construction work - including a meeting at Alexander Stadium from 7pm on Thursday, February 15.

Cllr Jon Hunt (Lib Dem, Perry Barr) said: “This part of Birmingham faces a number of challenges linked to housing, employment and deprivation, so in addition a Birmingham Commonwealth Games offers the chance to kick start the regeneration of Perry Barr.

“It is crucial that people within the local area feel the Games are delivering something for them. There have been issues with leisure facilities in the past, so it is important that we work together with the organisers to secure the legacy we deserve at a grassroots level.

“Perry Barr will be hosting thousands of people from all over the world for the Games. We want it to be a warm Brummie welcome.”

The Athletes Village

A 60-acre site including the BCU campus, Holford playing fields and Gailey Island.

The BCU site will be vacated this summer and then demolished.

Planning permission for village to be sought later this year and construction to begin in January 2019.

Approximately 1,000 new flats and homes to be built along with temporary facilities for 6,500 athletes and officials - meeting areas, dining facilities, medical centre and so on.

Homes will then be available for sale and rent to Brummies through the council’s housing arm.

Gailey Island, currently leased by a haulage firm, is likely to become an urban park called Perry Orchard

The Holford playing fields to become an athlete training area and restored to fields after the Games.

Upgrade of Perry Barr rail station.

New rapid Sprint bus route along the A34.

Revamp of the road system and a bus interchange to promote public transport

Alexander Stadium

