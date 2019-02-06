Get the biggest Weekly Politics stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man sleeping rough on the streets of Birmingham was taken to hospital after he was bitten in the face by rats.

Friends were desperate to ensure he received swift medical treatment because they feared he could develop sepsis, a condition that causes organ failure and death.

And they were particularly concerned because they believed Kane Walker, the homeless man who died in a Birmingham underpass in January, may also have been suffering from sepsis.

This small glimpse of what life can be like for Birmingham's rough sleepers was provided by MP Liam Byrne, as he spoke in the House of Commons.

He told MPs: "Yesterday morning, I met the friends of Kane Walker, the young man who died on the pavements of Birmingham a week or two ago.

"They could not stop for long because they were rushing to hospital a friend, homeless too, who had been bitten in the face by rats and they feared ​sepsis - the sepsis that they think killed Kane Walker just a week or two ago

"But Kane Walker was not alone: one homeless person a week now dies in the west midlands, sometimes in medieval conditions.

"This, in the fifth richest economy on earth, is a moral scandal."

Mr Byrne (Lab Hodge Hill) met the men when he spent a day selling the Big Issue, as part of an attempt to learn more about the experiences of homeless people in the city.

An estimated 45 people die while homeless in the West Midlands every year.

In five years there have been at least 223 deaths on the region's streets and in temporary hostels, refuges and shelters.

Official figures show that there were 91 rough sleepers in Birmingham when a count took place in November. That was up by 60% on the year before.

Organisations working to reduce homelessness say the figure is almost certainly an under-estimate.