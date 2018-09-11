Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The historic clock tower at Wolverhampton's former Goodyear factory site is set to form the centrepiece to a planned housing development comprising up to 350 brand new homes.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands has submitted an application for the plans as part of the last stage in revamping the land which was home to the tyre giant for almost a century.

With the exception of the clock tower, the last remains of all Goodyear buildings have been bulldozed to make way for the latest phase of the site's development, which already houses the Gatehouse Hungry Horse pub and an Aldi superstore.

The tower, which was recently awarded blue plaque status by Wolverhampton’s Civic and Historical Society, is set to be fully refurbished and a linking extension will enable it to be used as an entrance lobby to the three-storey apartment block.

There are also plans for a public square to be created around the tower, which will act as an arrival point for the housing complex. Access will be off Stafford Road via Mercury Drive.

Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for City Economy, Councillor John Reynolds said: "These houses will be two and three storeys high which will relate well with the existing residential developments at the site, which are also two and three storeys.

"The three-storey apartment block which will be linked to the clock tower has been designed to be in keeping with its scale and massing. The proposed public space adjacent to the tower will form a high quality entrance to the site and create a strong focal point.

"The houses will be predominately made from red brick with some render, which is similar to the materials used on other homes and buildings elsewhere on the former Goodyear site," he added.

"The site is in a highly accessible location and satisfactory off-street parking for the new houses has been accounted for. The access off Stafford Road will be able to accommodate any additional traffic generated by the development proposal without being detrimental to highway safety.

"This is a highly sustainable location with good access to local facilities, including the new neighbourhood park, and represents a substantial contribution towards meeting the housing needs of the city."

The recent Black Country Core Strategy review highlighted a 22,000 home shortfall in the Black Country urban area up to 2036.

In a separate application developer St Modwen is proposing improvements to Bushbury Lane Academy, which includes the creation of a public open space, new parking for staff and a pupil pick up/drop off area.

Wolverhampton Council's planning committee is expected to approve the proposals this week.