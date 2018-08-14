The video will start in 8 Cancel

A historic landmark former pub could be getting a new lease of life as a drive through KFC restaurant.

The King George V pub has stood at the junction of Tessall Lane and Bristol Road in Longbridge since 1935 and is Grade II listed.

It was converted first into the Emerald Chinese restaurant in 2000, and then later became the King Kahn Indian restaurant and Old King George Balti House before being closed down in 2017.

But new plans could now see it serving southern fried chicken in the near future.

Last year a series of planning applications to turn it into a care home or apartment block fell flat and now a KFC operator has come forward with a £2.5 million investment in the building.

The plans, from Splendid Hospitality Ltd, would see the pub's ground floor restored as a restaurant and take away with a drive through facility attached.

The car park will be arranged for the drive through service and rear access for delivery vehicles.

The company, in a statement to the city council argues that this is only a modest change to the pub's previous use as a restaurant.

It says: "As part of its expansion proposals Splendid has identified a market demand for a KFC within the wider area and have secured this site as an opportunity to meet that demand.

"It is proposed, through this application, to bring the King George V former public house in Longbridge back into active use as a KFC restaurant with associated drive through."

And lists several benefits for the community including bringing a prominent empty building back into use, preserving the historic building and protecting it from decay and providing a restaurant at a busy location.

It adds that about 60 new full and part time jobs will be created and that the proposed investment totals about £2.5 million.

The current planning application covers only the building's ground floor, plus a basement storage area. Splendid says there are longer term plans for the second floor and remainder of the building which will be included in a future planning application.

Residents have until September 9 to comment on the proposals. The application must be decided by September 27.

The pub hit the headlines in 2014 when its famous bowling club was evicted from the greens behind the buidling after ownership changed hands.