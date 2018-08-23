The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoppers and holidaymakers will face higher prices if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the Government says.

Consumers shopping in the EU or buying online from an EU company with a UK card could be hit with surprise charges on their purchases.

The warning was included in papers released by the Government to prepare the country for Brexit, which is due to take place on March 29 next year.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said he was confident of agreeing a deal with the EU - but the UK was prepared to go ahead without one if needed,

The Government papers also warn that UK citizens living in Europe face the possibility of losing access to their pension income and other financial services.

And businesses that export to the EU were encouraged to start spending money on logistics software to prepare for new trading regulations.

Labour shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said that publication of the papers was a sign of “panic” at failing negotiations.

But Mr Raab said: “I’m still confident a good deal is within our sights.

“We have got agreement on about 80% of the issues.

“We have made clear that if negotiations don’t achieve the optimum outcome we will continue to be a responsible European neighbour and partner.”

There are 7,000 British civil servants working on Brexit, he said

The Government papers warned people or businesses using British banks to process payments in euros could “face increased costs and slower processing times for euro transactions.”

It added: “The cost of card payments between the UK and EU will likely increase, and these cross-border payments will no longer be covered by the surcharging ban.”

Offering advice to employers, the papers said: “Businesses should consider whether it is appropriate for them to acquire software and or engage a customs broker, freight forwarder or logistics provider to support them with these new requirements.”

The notice adds: “Engaging a customs broker or acquiring the appropriate software and authorisations from HMRC will come at a cost.”

And they warned that UK citizens living in the EU “may lose the ability to access existing lending and deposit services, insurance contracts (such as life insurance contracts and annuities).”

Mr Raab insisted Britain would take “unilateral action” in the event of a no-deal Brexit to keep trade and transport flowing freely.

He said: “I remain confident a good deal is within our sights, and that remains our top, and overriding, priority. If the EU responds with the level of ambition and pragmatism, we will strike a strong deal that benefits both sides.

“But, we must be ready to consider the alternative. We have a duty, as a responsible government, to plan for every eventuality.”

Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said a second Brexit referendum should be “on the table”, suggesting there are divisions in Labour’s Shadow Cabinet on the issue.

Mr Starmer dismissed claims made by Labour colleague Barry Gardiner, shadow international trade secretary, that a second referendum would cause “civil disobedience”.