Ahead of the local elections next week, we look at the stance of the different parties in Solihull and what might constitute a strong or shaky performance for them in the borough.

Conservatives

Going into this year's contest, the Tories currently hold 31 of the 51 seats within the metropolitan borough.

With 26 councillors needed to command an overall majority, they would have to suffer significant losses for the council to revert to no overall control - which last happened eight years ago. The ruling party's position is bolstered by the fact that the wards they are defending this year would generally be considered safe.

That said, there are suggestions that there are concerted efforts by opposition parties to gain a foothold in traditionally true-blue areas.

There could be a close fight in Castle Bromwich, where former Mayor Mike Robinson will be looking to see off the Green Party, while Labour is understood to be eyeing up Bickenhill.

Losses in these sort of seats could leave the Conservative majority looking more vulnerable going into next year's contest.

Green

It is now ten years since the Green Party won its first seat in Solihull. A decade on, the group is the official opposition and holds ten seats in total - one of its strongest showings anywhere in the UK.

Victory against the Conservatives in an area like Castle Bromwich could open the door to more gains from the ruling group, which could be key to the party's further growth.

In North Solihull, where the party first made its breakthrough among disillusioned Labour voters, the Greens have built up sizeable majorities in wards where turn-out tends to be low. A strong challenge here would be surprising.

It may, however, face more of a fight in Shirley, where father and son Andy and Tim Hodgson will be hoping to see off the Conservatives in Shirley South and Shirley West respectively.

Liberal Democrats

In a triumphant 2010, the Lib Dems successfully defended the Parliamentary seat of Solihull and had enough councillors to snatch the running of the borough council from the Tories, albeit with Labour's help.

The joint administration lasted 12 months and since then the party has been reduced to half a dozen members in the council chamber, although it has continued to pride itself on its grassroots campaigning.

This year it is defending all three of the so-called LEO wards (Lyndon, Elmdon and Olton). Losses in any one of these seats would be painful, particularly the latter, where the group's leader and most experienced councillor, John Windmill, is up for election.

UKIP

Four years ago, UKIP claimed a major scalp when Debbie Evans defeated then Labour leader David Jamieson in Kingshurst & Fordbridge.

Following the EU referendum, the party's polling has fallen nationwide, laying the ground for an intriguing contest in a ward where emotions over crime and over development are running high.

Cllr Evans will be looking to see off challenges from both her former party (the Conservatives) and Labour. The only other candidate with a purple rosette this time round is standing in Smith's Wood.

Labour

Having held on to its sole seat at the last local elections in 2016, Labour does not have to do any defending this year.

It would want to make the gain in Kingshurst & Fordbridge and begin to reverse its long-running decline in its former North Solihull strongholds.

A win anywhere else may suggest that campaigners locally are starting to reap the benefits of an increased party membership, following the election of Jeremy Corbyn as leader.