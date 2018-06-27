Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Channel 4 managers are in Birmingham and Coventry to learn about their bids to become the broadcaster's new national headquarters.

They'll hear a formal three-hour pitch today - Wednesday June 27 - from the region's leaders, setting out why the West Midlands is the perfect home for Channel 4.

And the whole region can get involved - by welcoming Channel 4's bosses and showing why we're proud of our towns and cities, using the #WMGeneration hashtag on social media.

The pitch highlights the many strengths of the West Midlands under the strapline of "Get Closer".

And the key messages are these:

The region’s great transport links will enable C4 to get closer to the whole of the UK, accessing the broadest pool of talent, ideas and resources.

We are the most diverse region in the country and we celebrate diversity of opinion, which means we can help Channel 4 get closer to its audience.

The West Midlands is fertile ground for a new kind of broadcasting pioneered by Channel 4, helping it to get closer to the future.

And the West Midlands is about to go global like no other UK region in history - making it the perfect place to get closer to the world. We’re preparing to host Coventry City of Culture 2021 and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

While regional leaders including Mayor Andy Street are meeting Channel 4 managers, they hope that Brummies and people from across the region will make as much noise as possible on social media to show Channel 4 that we are the best option for them, using the #WMGeneration hashtag.

Channel 4 named Birmingham and Coventry as candidates to become the broadcaster's new headquarters when it published a shortlist in May.

But the West Midlands faces stiff competition, with Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool also on the shortlist.

And Channel 4 Chief Executive Alex Mahon has told MPs she was impressed by the quality of the pitches she has seen so far.

She told the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee: "Whats incredibly exciting when you go in the pitches is the genuine creativity and enthusiasm demonstrated by the different locations.

"That has been an utter joy. And a position of great privilege to be on the teams that have travelled around."

She also explained what Channel 4 will be looking for as it chooses a site for its national headquarters.

"We need to be close to a creative community of producers, and believe Channel 4 can make an impact in growing them.

"We need physical infrastructure connectivity between there and our other locations.

"And we also need to make sure that we have a pipeline of talent there."

That meant going to a place with creative people and digital graduates, but also the other people a large organisation needs such as lawyers and accountants, she said.

Channel 4 is to open a “national headquarters” to operate alongside its existing headquarters in London, and two smaller hubs.

If the West Midlands fails in its bid to host the headquarters then it could potentially host one of the hubs instead.

Channel 4 says 300 jobs will be moved out of London. The national headquarters will include a state-of-the-art studio that will be used to produce programmes and events as well as live broadcasts.

There will also be a new digital production unit to create short digital content targeted at young audiences.

Channel 4 News also plans to co-anchor from outside its existing London studio every night, opening a newsroom in a city outside London.

And the broadcaster will increase the amount it spends commissioning programmes made outside London by £250m.

This is expected to support up to 3,000 additional production jobs.

A decision on the site of the new national headquarters, and the two smaller "hubs", is expected on October 1.

All the cities shortlisted to host the HQ could potentially host a hub instead.

And Brighton, Newcastle & Gateshead, Belfast, Nottingham, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent have also been shortlisted as potential hub locations - but they are not in the running to become Channel 4's National HQ.