The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The competition to become the new national headquarters of broadcaster Channel 4 has begun.

Channel 4 Chief Executive Alex Mahon officially invited towns, cities and regions to submit proposals to become the site of the channel’s planned new National HQ.

They can also bid to host one of two smaller regional offices or “hubs” planned by Channel 4.

Channel 4 is moving 300 jobs from London to the three locations chosen, but Ms Mahon said a total of 3,000 jobs would be created thanks to the boost for local creative industries.

The West Midlands has already begun work on a bid to become the new national headquarters. It could be located in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Dudley or elsewhere in the region.

And there was a boost for the region as Channel 4 said the new HQ would need to be in a major city not too far from London.

Jonathan Allan, Chief commercial officer at Channel 4, said the city chosen for the headquarters would need:

A working population of at least 200,000 people

To be no more than three hours away from London

A high level of physical connectivity and infrastructure, meaning good transport links and internet services

He said the changes would be "the biggest structural change to Channel 4 in its history, and its going to be channel defining.”

The West Midlands bid, led by mayor Andy Street , will face competition from rivals such as Manchester and Leeds.

Progress will be made quickly, with cities told whether they have been shortlisted or not by the end of May.

Those that are still in the running will be visited by a Channel 4 team in June.

The national headquarters will include a new studio which will be used to make programmes and for live broadcasting.

Channel 4’s plans include a radical change to Channel 4 News, which will be broadcast from two locations - the London studios used now, and a new base in the regions or nations such as Scotland or Wales.

There was some disappointment earlier this year when Channel 4 announced it was keeping its London headquarters, despite proposals in the Conservative Party manifesto for it to move out of London.

The new National HQ will be in addition to the existing facility at Westminster.

But Ms Mahon insisted the measures Channel 4 has planned will be “a huge change for us”.

As well as the three new sites outside London, Channel 4 is committed to commissioning 50% of programming on the main channel from the nations and regions, up from 35% at the moment.