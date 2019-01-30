Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two West Midland Labour MPs have been attacked by some Labour colleagues after they blocked plans to delay Brexit.

Depending on your point of view they either saved Brexit and ensured the result of the 2016 referendum will be respected - or made it possible for Theresa May to carry out a "no-deal" Brexit, which some businesses say will lead to job losses.

Ian Austin, Labour MP for Dudley North, and Roger Godsiff, Labour MP for Birmingham Hall Green, both voted against an amendment proposed by Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper, during an important series of House of Commons votes on Tuesday night.

It meant they were defying orders from party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had told MPs to vote for the amendment.

Ms Cooper wanted to set Prime Minister Theresa May a deadline of February 26 to win approval from Parliament for a Brexit deal.

And she wanted Brexit, currently due to take place on March 29, to be delayed if Mrs May failed to meet the deadline.

Her amendment would have given MPs a chance to pass a law banning the Government from going ahead with Brexit if there was no deal.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May told her MPs to vote against the amendment, and most of them did - although there were 17 rebels, such as anti-Brexit Tory MP Anna Soubry.

Meanwhile, Labour MPs were told to support the amendment. But there were 14 Labour rebels who voted against it, including Mr Austin and Mr Godsiff.

When the votes were counted, the amendment was defeated by 23 votes.

And that means that if just 12 Labour rebels had done as they were told instead then Ms Cooper's amendment would actually have been approved by the House of Commons.

Mr Godsiff said Ms Cooper's proposal would have made it harder for the UK to obtain a good withdrawal deal from Brussels.

He said: "What the amendment did was to say that if the deal was not agreed by February 26 then the whole process should be extended until December.

"I think to be honest that would be putting a straightjacket around the Prime Minister.

"I'm not here to do the bidding of the European Commission."

Labour backbench MP Chuka Umunna was among those attacking the MPs. He told Sky News he was "deeply, deeply disappointed” and said: "It has robbed parliament of the opportunity to prevent that no deal. I’m really angry."

Labour MEP Richard Corbett, the leader of the Labour group in Brussels, described the MPs as "disgraceful" in a comment on Twitter which has since been deleted.

The MPs came under fire on social media. One Twitter user, @samvin2001, Tweeted their names with the hashtag #shameful. Another, @inabster, called them "Labour Tories collaborators". And Twitter user @ktebailey said: "I would vote to deselect these".

Some supporters of Brexit fear that a delay would be the first step to cancelling it entirely. Others say that voters expect the UK to leave the EU on March 29 as promised.

But some politicians say it is vital to avoid a damaging "no deal" Brexit, even if it means a delay.