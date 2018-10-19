Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has vowed that the troubled Midland Metropolitan Hospital will be completed "on time and in budget".

And he said the hospital, serving patients in the Black Country and Birmingham, will be "one of the leading hospitals in the country, if not the world."

Visiting the hospital site in Smethwick, Mr Hancock said: "We're back on track for a 2022 opening."

Work on the 669-bed hospital stopped in January following the collapse of developers Carillion.

It meant the unfinished hospital was left exposed to the elements while the Government and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust negotiated a financial package to allow construction to resume.

But the Government eventually agreed to bail out the project and an interim contract to repair the two-thirds built hospital was awarded to Balfour Beatty.

It means work can resume next week, with procurement for the main contract to start in November.

The final cost of building the hospital is now estimated to be £524 million, significantly up on the original budget of £350 million.

Mr Hancock said: "The collapse of Carillion meant that an awful lot of work has had to go into getting this hospital going again."

He added: "We’ve still got a long way to go but I am absolutely determined to do what we can do to make sure that this hospital gets built on time within the new budget and I’ll be making sure the team keeps to their promises."

During the visit, the Health Minister met with clinicians from the Trust as well as the organisation’s Chief Executive Toby Lewis and Chairman Richard Samuda.

Mr Lewis said the hospital "is critical to the future of healthcare in Birmingham and in Sandwell, serving both populations, many of whom do not recognise artificial boundaries, but want to use their local hospital."

He said: "That new hospital will help to regenerate the surrounding area, with new transport links and commercial ventures as well as housing and schools.

"With a new swimming pool coming locally for the Commonwealth Games, 2022 will be an exciting time for Smethwick."