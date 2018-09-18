Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heavy snow either side of Christmas and freezing temperatures pushed the cost of Solihull's winter service over the half-a-million pound mark.

A report this week revealed that the adverse weather in 2017/18 had left the council with total costs of £506,000.

The bill exceeded the budget by £105,000 and the local authority has been forced to dip into its reserves to plug the gap.

Having conceded that the money currently being put aside is not sufficient even for an average year, with funding routinely drawn from other areas, the council now intends to pump more cash ( around £72,000) into its dedicated winter services budget.

This week highways officers maintained that Solihull had coped well during a difficult few months, although some councillors still had concerns about the efforts to keep the transport network moving.

Cllr Jean Hamilton (Green, Smith's Wood) described the "chaos" when she had attempted to make the four mile journey from Dorridge to Solihull town centre.

"I set off for full council at five o'clock. I never got to full council and I didn't get back to Dorridge until nine o'clock.

"Now they were the main roads, they weren't side roads, they were bus routes, so I don't know what happened there?"

Ashley Prior, head of highways services, had told councillors that "last winter was one of the worst we have had for many, many years".

"Our decision making process is really good. I don't think we were caught out not going out when we should have done, but we don't go out and waste money when we shouldn't."

Responding to Cllr Hamilton's comments, he said: "When it gets cold [the gritting] is less effective and it also relies on the action of traffic. Traffic has to work the salt into the road surface."

He had also suggested that more needed to be done to manage the public's expectations about the response, acknowledging that the call centre had been "inundated" with enquiries.

The report presented to Solihull's stronger communities and neighbourhood services scrutiny board revealed that there had been almost six inches of snow in certain places and during the coldest weather the mercury had plummeted to -8 degrees Celsius.

By the end of the season, 53 gritting runs had been carried out, compared to an average of 42 over the past 12 years.

A total of 2,765 tonnes of salt were used during the winter and an extra 500 tonnes had been delivered in early March, amid concerns that the supply at the Moat Lane depot was dwindling and that there was still a risk of further snow.

One positive is that the number of potholes needing attention remains a fraction of that being recorded several years ago.

In 2017/18, the number of repairs carried out was 588, slightly up on 579 in the previous year, but far less than the 3,000 plus which were dealt with in 2011/12.

Cllr Mark Wilson (Green, Smith's Wood) said it was "a heck of a drop" in the last few years and had asked why this was.

Mr Prior said that there had been "a massive amount of resurfacing" - which had been made possible by the Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund - and that this had driven the numbers down.