Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has agreed to 'carefully study' plans to reopen the Moseley and Kings Heath rail line - giving a boost to local campaigners.

It is the strongest signal yet that Government is prepared to back the long-awaited re-establishment of passenger services to Moseley, Hazelwell and Kings Heath - known as the Camp Hill Line.

Last week it was revealed that local transport bosses had hit on a plan to speed up the reopening and cut initial costs by ditching the need for a Camp Hilll Chords viaduct to be built at Bordesley. At least in the short-term.

It would mean using the overcrowded New Street Station instead of Moor Street, but Transport for West Midlands believes it can be done with some changes to the existing services running through Herefordshire.

Mr Grayling confirmed the Department for Transport is looking closely at re-opening the three stations to passengers for the first time in 70 years.

He was in Moseley today which is in itself a strong hint that the DfT is viewing the plan favourably.

Currently the Camp Hill line is only used by some Cross Country trains and freight services which do not stop. West Midlands transport bosses have been campaigning and submitting bid for passenger services to be reinstated for decades - but been greeted with silence until now.

Mr Grayling said: “We are investing in the biggest modernisation programme of our railways since Victorian times and I know that bringing passenger services back to this line has been an aspiration of local groups for many years.

“With the right support and success in securing of local funding, this could very well become a reality and I look forward to studying the plans carefully.”

The stations were included in the West Midlands and Chiltern Route Study, which was published in autumn last year. Franchise operator West Midlands Trains are currently working on a business case for the stations, which is due to be completed by this summer. If given the go-ahead, passenger services would share the line with existing freight services.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who has pledged to get work started to reintroduce the line by 2020, said: “The demand for rail travel now is at its highest since the 1920s and opening up the Camp Hill line is something which would greatly improve services into Birmingham.

“If would be even better if we were able to do so in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2022, when the eyes of the world will be on Birmingham and the West Midlands.

“I am delighted that the government is now studying our proposals.”