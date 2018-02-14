Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Government has been accused of ignoring pleas for funding to ensure Birmingham's tower blocks are safe.

Labour MP Jack Dromey says Birmingham City Council is still waiting to receive a reply to letters asking for funding of £19.4 million for sprinkler systems.

He has written to Housing Minister Dominic Raab to warn that Birmingham's council housing tenants will have to foot the bill for fire safety measures if the Government refuses to help.

Mr Dromey (Lab Erdington) pointed out in the letter that both Mr Raab and Communities Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons recently that they were working with Birmingham.

He added: "However, it is not yet clear what working with Birmingham City Council means as the Council have yet to receive any response to the letters they have sent.

"You will also recall last Tuesday my question to you in the House. You explained that the Government were in ‘constant dialogue’ with local authorities. This is certainly not the case with Birmingham."

He added: "It cannot be right that seven months on from the tragedy of Grenfell Tower, 10,000 households in 213 tower blocks are waiting for the necessary action to ensure their safety."

Birmingham City Council says its is ready to pay £11.6 million towards the £31 million cost of fitting sprinklers to 213 tower blocks, which are home to 10,000 households.

But it says the rest of the funding must come from the Government. The alternative would be to borrow the money, and pay it back in years to come from tenants’ rents.

The Government appeared to promise that it would make funding available shortly after the Grenfell fire, which killed 71 people in June 2017.

Speaking on June 26 last year, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said: “If there is an issue with funding for necessary works, we will provide the support.”

But city MPs say the council has been kept waiting.

And Government Ministers now talk of providing “financial flexibiity”. It is unclear whether this means funding is on offer, or simply permission to borrow money.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “We have made it clear that we will consider financial flexibilities for councils who need to undertake essential fire safety work to make a building safe.”