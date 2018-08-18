Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham's Gay Village nightspots have been given assurances that their businesses will not suffer when 379 apartments are built there.

Fears were raised that future tenants of the Timber Yard development on Pershore Street would find the area's busy pubs, clubs and nightlife too noisy, make complaints and force them to close early or shut down completely .

The developer had promised to seal bedroom windows facing the lively Gay Village area to ensure residents were not disturbed.

But council planning committee members were today told that the nightspots, in the Birmingham Southside district, had met with the developers Galliard Homes and Apsley House and withdrawn their objections.

The high performance double glazing being promised is the same used in developments next to Heathrow Airport.

It means that the committee, which had in June deferred a decision on the planning application over the issue, could now give the scheme the go ahead.

Councillors were unanimous in their support for the project which will see two blocks built on the car park bounded by Pershore Street, Skinner Lane, Claybrook Street, and Hurst Street.

The development will provide one, two and three bedroom as well as some ground floor offices or shops.

Designed by Claridge Architects it includes two blocks surrounding a courtyard and the development includes 95 parking spaces for residents.

Construction is expected to start on site later this year, with completion due in 2021.

Stephen Conway, executive chairman of Galliard Homes, said: “We’re thrilled The Timber Yard is now one step closer to its groundbreaking. Birmingham offers great growth potential and with its lively cultural and social scene it’s the perfect place for young professionals looking for a new home.

“The mixed-use scheme will combine Galliard Homes signature design aesthetic within the residences, plus new, green spaces providing quality homes to the Birmingham market.”

Robin Norstrom, director of Apsley House Capital, said: “Birmingham is a city with a growing reputation on both the national and international stage. Public and private sector investment in commercial and residential development and major infrastructure projects, such as HS2 and the Metro extension, have created an environment that is attractive to investors, businesses and residents alike.

“Apsley House Capital, together with our joint venture partner Galliard Homes, recognises the potential and opportunity that Birmingham represents, which is why we have committed to developing more than 2,000 homes in the city, including up to 800 apartments and townhouses at Soho Loop and a mix of residential units at the AE Harris site in the Jewellery Quarter.

“Now we have achieved planning consent we are looking forward to delivering The Timber Yard, the first scheme in our Birmingham portfolio.”