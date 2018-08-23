Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A proposed mosque in Smethwick has seen a local Muslim group embroiled in a planning row for the second time in two years.

The scheme has led to hundreds of comments on a community Facebook page saying it will cause serious traffic problems.

But the Gambian Islamic Centre has said fears its proposed community centre and mosque on Bearwood Road would lead to parking chaos are unfounded.

Lamin Yaffa, the group's chairman, defended the application which is asking permission to convert a former solicitor's office on into a place of worship, which could accommodate 250 people.

Over 400 comments appeared on the Bearwood page against the plans.

Typical complaints included:

"To accommodate that many people will just cause even more chaos and traffic jams. And sadly a lot of people will just park wherever they can, regardless whether they should or not." Clare Bragg

"Well everyone at the moment complains about parking as it is, can you imagine how bad it will be, let's say 250 do pray Friday, and 100 use cars, where can I ask do they expect to park." Terry Jessop

Other posts pointed out that in 2016, the Gambian Islamic Centre was ordered to close its former mosque on Windmill Lane, Cape Hill because of parking problems.

Lamin Yaffa said fears over parking had been overstated: "Smethwick is our home and our followers live in and around this area, so many of them will walk to or use public transport to come to pray.

"The busiest time will be Friday prayers but we don't see 50 or 60 cars turning up to block local roads and during the rest of the week we expect maybe only ten to 15 people a day using the centre."

The planning application states there would be parking on site for six cars but he said the centre plans to increase that to 15.

At the weekend, he explained, the building would serve as an education centre giving additional tuition to children.

Offering to speak with local people over their concerns, he added: "Smethwick is also our community and we live and work beside its residents. If they have concerns then contact us and we can talk about our plans and what we hope to do."

The planning application is expected to be heard by Sandwell Council's planning committee in October.