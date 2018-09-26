Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The future for commuters in one part of Birmingham has become clearer today after new images of proposed railway stations went on show.

Artist's impressions of stations plans for stations in Moseley and Kings Heath have been revealed amid a promise trains will run from there to New Street by 2021.

It means a corner of the city where people have been forced to use buses, cars or trains for decades will finally have rail option.

And it doesn't stop there - there are also plans for stations to be opened in the Black Country, including in Brierley Hill and Willenhall.

For the first time since the Second World War, the Camp Hill Line will be partially reopened.

The stations will have two trains an hour heading into the city centre.

(Image: West Midlands Railway)

The journey will take about 15 minutes.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said: "I know exactly how important reopening this railway line is to people in the communities in Kings Heath, Moseley and Hazelwell and everybody who has a part to play in making this happen is working towards getting it reopen as quickly as possible.

"This report was a technical but important piece of work that needed to take place and shows we can make this happen. Now we have to get everybody to play their part to deliver it."

Construction work on the scheme will start in 2020 and be finished by the end of 2021 - just in time for the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Street will be joined by Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling today for a tour of one of the station sites and the unveiling of the station designs.

He added: "Congestion from this part of the city into the city centre is one of the huge drawbacks for what are otherwise thriving areas – undoing the closures seven decades ago will be a huge step tackling both congestion and the clean air challenge we all face."

(Image: West Midlands Railway)

Plans are being jointly developed by the West Midlands Rail Executive, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), West Midlands Railway and Network Rail. They are working together on the track, signalling and service changes required.