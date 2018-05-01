The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community group has hit out after racist graffiti was daubed at the entrance to a Birmingham park.

The anti-Muslim terms were sprayed in bright yellow on pillars at Small Heath Park off Waverley Road and on the brick wall of a property on Tennyson Road.

Hours before it was discovered on Monday more racist graffiti - in the same colour and style - was spotted in Digby Park, off Somerville Road

The graffiti on the pillars was removed this morning.

Naveed Sadiq, from community group, Bearded Broz, has been reporting the incidences to Birmingham City Council.

He said: “It made me feel sick.

“Schoolkids are having to see these racial slurs. Hopefully the people who are doing this will be caught. The majority of people stand against this.

"It's horrible for the homeowner to have this on his property.

“When it happened on a bus stop on Hobmoor Road last month, kids were asking their moms what the word meant.

“Women are feeling a bit vulnerable because there is someone who has got a lot of hate towards them and they don’t know who they are."

Mr Sadiq added: “Bearded Broz will stay on top of this. We want the perpetrator to know that the community is looking out for them.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said, “We deplore this sort of behaviour.

"We always aim to remove offensive graffiti within 24 hours – information on how to request graffiti removal can be found on the Council website.”

The council will remove racist or offensive graffiti within one working day and from homes for free.

Exactly a year ago, vandals scratched racist graffiti on 17 cars in Halesowen.

Householders in Meadow Road, Olive Lane, Stewarts Road, Dudley Road and surrounding roads were targeted and one owner had to fork out £1,200 on a respray.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley, who has written to those affected, said it was a mixed area with no known problems.

Coun Henley (Ukip) said: “They were going around scratching cars, not just on the road but on driveways.

“There are hardworking people around there who have saved up for a car.

“Some of them were business cars so they had to get them into garages.

“One gent said it cost him £1,200 to get to resprayed because of the damage.

“It’s not on. We want to find who did this.

“This type of crime should not happen."