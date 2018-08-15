Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Moseley Road Baths has secured a grant of £74,100 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to help keep the historic facility in Balsall Heath running.

The money will be used to pay for a business development manager and volunteer development manager at the Edwardian baths which have been at risk of closure for around 20 years.

Both will play an important role in continuing the work of campaigners to keep the grade II* listed baths open for swimming.

The funding will also be used for a new pool cover and other energy-saving equipment and to pay for lifeguard training courses.

Moseley Road Baths Charitable Incorporated Organisation is a coalition led by the National Trust alongside the Friends of Moseley Road Baths, Historic England and the World Monuments Fund dedicated to preserving the baths.

The coalition is working with Birmingham City Council and has provided more than £1 million for essential repairs and technical support as well as working on a plan for the future sustainability of the building.

Karen Leach, chairman of Moseley Road Baths CIO, said: "We are thrilled to have received support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and see this as an important step in making swimming at Moseley Road Baths fit for the future.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the hard work and dedication of volunteer fundraisers and much appreciated assistance from the National Trust.

"We are looking forward to the challenges ahead and are determined to keep this much loved community pool open for swimming for all residents of Balsall Heath and surrounding areas."

Vanessa Harbar, head of Heritage Lottery Fund West Midlands, added: "We are delighted to support this project which, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, will mean that more people will be able to get involved with, protect, and learn about the exciting heritage right on their doorstep."