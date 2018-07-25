The video will start in 8 Cancel

An employee who swindled a council out of £110,000 was just one of the hundreds of cases of fraud the authority had to deal with last year, a report to councillors has revealed.

Peter Walker, who worked as a learning development officer, was jailed for two years in June after it was discovered he had held down another job at a local NHS trust for eight years - while he was supposed to be working full time for Sandwell Council.

His swindle is highlighted in a report to councillors on the work of the authority’s counter fraud unit.

During 2016-17 the council detected 48 scam claims for social housing and cancelled five applications to buy houses, saving the authority £222,200.

Officers also uncovered 118 cases of people falsely claiming they lived on their own to obtain a 25 per cent reduction in council tax, at a cost of £62,469.

The report shows council officials discovered Walker’s crime after sharing data with other local authorities.

Councillor Steve Trow, Sandwell cabinet member for culture and core council services, said: “We operate a zero tolerance of fraud, corruption and bribery.

“These latest figures relating to social housing and right to buy fraud show that we’ve recovered 33 council properties which were either illegally obtained, or being misused, for example they were being sublet or no-one was living there.

“Tenancy fraud and right to buy fraud can be extremely lucrative because of the value of properties in today’s market and the two are very often linked – a tenancy fraud becomes a right to buy fraud.

“It also important to remember that every tenancy and right to buy fraud removes a property from the council’s housing stock and deprives a genuine tenant of a home.

“The hard work of our counter fraud team shows significant notional savings being made in this area of investigation which otherwise would have resulted in greater costs for the council.

“The counter fraud team also investigates various cases of fraud in other areas such a council tax, business rates, personal budgets/direct payments, blue badges and insurance.”

Councillors discuss the report at a meeting of the Audit and Risk Assurance Committee on July 26.