A 'quality hotel' moving into one of Birmingham’s finest historic buildings could rival London’s world famous Claridge’s, planners have been told.

The plans will also see Birmingham’s landmark Central Methodist Hall fully repaired and reused after years of deterioration and neglect - and see it removed from the national Historic England’s Heritage 'at risk' register.

City councillors were unanimous as they approved plans to convert the distinctive 115-year-old hall into a 147 bed hotel, with ground floor shops and restaurants and a basement nightclub.

Ciel Capital is developing the building and has struck a deal with operator Dream Hotel Group to move - with its Unscripted brand. It is the American luxury hotel group’s first UK venture.

The Methodist Church gave up the hall in 1991 when it was converted into the giant Q nightclub.

Over the last 15 years it has been mostly closed and successive plans to convert it into offices or flats have never progressed from drawing board.

Ciel chief executive Vedrana Riley told the planning committee they purchased the Hall last year.

She said: “This is the renovation and rejuvenation of the iconic Central Methodist Hall. Our team has been working tirelessly with planning officers to develop the best plan possible.

“The Hall has sadly fallen into a state of disrepair. This will bring it back into constructive use and remove it from the Heritage At Risk register.”

Objectors had complained about the opening of a basement nightclub and over intensive use of the building. They highlighted the murder of a nightclubber in 2008, and feared a return of rowdy behaviour and nuisance.

But Ms Riley responded that the basement club would be a much smaller affair and had the backing of Birmingham’s live music community.

Planning committee members brushed aside the objectors and were delighted that the building, with an iconic clock tower, will be restored.

Cllr Gareth Moore (Cons, Erdington) described it as an architectural gem. “It’s use as a quality hotel is a good one, I am sure it will be well used and successful.”

Cllr Peter Douglas Osborn (Cons, Weoley) added: “I’m sure it will compete with Claridge's.“

The Methodist Central Hall was designed by Ewan Harper & James A. Harper and built in 1904.

Its distinctive tower and terracotta exterior has made it a city landmark.