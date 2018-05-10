Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour councillor Yvonne Mosquito has put herself forward to be the next Lord Mayor of Birmingham.

The former West Midlands Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, who lost her job following her controversial involvement in a murder inquiry, would be only be the ninth woman to hold the prestigious post.

She has thrown her hat into the ring after Lord Mayor Elect Lynda Clinton failed to get re-elected in last week's local election, losing out to Conservative candidate and green belt activist Suzanne Webb by less than 100 votes in Castle Vale.

Cllr Mosquito was re-elected by a 1,000 plus majority in Bordesley and Highgate having served on the council for 22 years, and confirmed to colleagues on the authority's Business Management Committee she had nominated herself for the role.

She then declared an interest and left the meeting when the post was later discussed.

It is understood fellow Labour councillor Gurdial Atwal has also put himself forward with the group set to vote for their preferred choice on Monday, May 14.

The Lord Mayor is due to be formally elected at the full council meeting on May 22, where incumbent Anne Underwood will hand over the robes and retire having served on the council for 36 years.

Birmingham has had a Mayor since 1838 while the title of Lord Mayor was established when city status was granted in 1889.

As the First Citizen the role-holder becomes the non-political and non-executive chair of the council representing the city and the people of Birmingham whilst carrying out a number of civic duties.

Cllr Mosquito found herself embroiled in controversy when, as deputy PCC, she visited the family of 18-year-old murder victim Kenichi Phillips in 2016 without informing force officers.

Despite arguing that she visited as an ordained minister simply offering condolences it was said her actions jeopardised the investigation and caused 'distress' to the family.

After she was suspended Cllr Mosquito was found guilty of serious misconduct and given a final written warning although her contract was not renewed.

Last year following a year-long dispute she and PCC David Jamieson declared they had resolved their issues.