The former interim chief executive of Birmingham City Council has been made a dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours for her dedication to public service.

Stella Manzie took over the beleaguered authority last year following the surprise departure of incumbent Mark Rogers after the council announced a huge deficit in its budget.

She was replaced earlier this year by Dawn Baxendale.

Her citation said she had "an outstanding track record of transformational public service at senior level in local government in some particularly challenging areas".

Ms Manzie was previously managing director commissioner at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council where she "used her exceptional leadership skills" to start the turnaround of the council in the light of the child sex abuse crisis, tackling significant cultural and governance issues.

She is also a trustee of the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation which aims to improve the quality of life for people and communities throughout the UK.

Also receiving an honour is Mark Rowley, latterly assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service who announced his retirement in January.

He has been made a knight.

Mr Rowley, who is originally from Handsworth, was the leader of the National Counter Terrorism Network, steering British policing through "a time of unprecedented terrorist threat".

His citation said he had made significant changes to counter terrorism policing models to enable forces to better face an evolving range of threats and had provided reassuring leadership through the attacks of 2017.

Mr Rowley began his policing career in the West Midlands in 1987.

Other West Midlands figures to receive honours include the Bishop of Birmingham The Rt Rev David Urquhart.

He has been made a KCMG in recognition of his work in improving relations between the UK and the developing world and has served as the Archbishop of Canterbury's Envoy to China since 2006.

Professor Julian Fleetwood, from the University of Birmingham, has been made an OBE for services to intensive care medicine and consultant Ruth Lester has also received an OBE, for services to children and young people with limb deformities at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

From the business community, Satvir Bungar, managing director of mergers and acquisitions at BDO, has been made an MBE for services to corporate finance.

And Richard Elsy, chief executive of the Shirley-based High Value Manufacturing Catapult, has been made a CBE for services to manufacturing and technology.

The catapult is a government-funded organisation dedicated to bridging the gap between industry and academia and providing access to R&D facilities and expertise.